November 14, 2022

After Cherson’s release, Ukrainian collaborators face lengthy prison terms

Terence Abbott

The liberation of the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson was rejoicing. Many families are reunited.

Jenny WagnerNews editor

Tied to lampposts with cable ties, heads bowed to the loathing of locals, two Ukrainians accused of collaborating with Russian occupation forces are marching in the now-liberated city of Kherson. Humiliated, the collaborators await their punishment. But they are not the only ones.

Those who benefited from the Russians must now answer for themselves. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) spoke of “neutrality of saboteurs” in his evening speech. Authorities called on people in Kherson to find traitors — or collaborators.

