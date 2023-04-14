Sri Lanka plans to sell 100,000 monkeys to China for loan

Sri Lanka is in the midst of the worst economic crisis in its history. Money is urgently needed – and necessity is the mother of invention. The government is now sparking outrage among animal rights activists with a new business idea. Because: The island nation wants to sell 100,000 Ceylon cap monkeys to China.

In fact, almost all animal exports are banned in Sri Lanka. Also, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the macaque species as endangered, named after its conspicuous crown of hair.

However, in Sri Lanka, animals are a thorn in the side of the people: they destroy crops, attack villages, attack people! That’s why monkeys are no longer on the authorities’ protection list and can be shot.

It is not yet clear whether the monkeys will actually be sold. Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera told AFP news agency that China’s request in this regard is currently being examined. Also: “More than 1000 zoos want these monkeys.”

However, according to the Sri Lanka Environment Trust, “Environment Trust”, this information is more accurate. Animal rights activists want to know whether China needs the monkeys, “for their meat, for medical research or for other reasons”.

Officially, the population of Ceylon caped monkeys is estimated at two to three million animals. However, the species has not been counted for 40 years.

It is generally surprising that China wants to buy 100,000 monkeys from Sri Lanka. Indeed, the country has enough problems with its own monkeys. Just last year, a three-year-old girl was abducted by a monkey.

