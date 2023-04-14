April 14, 2023

Nuclear power plant Germany: Nobel laureate must continue to operate

Open letter causes stir – climate researchers demand to keep nuclear power plants running

On April 15, the last three nuclear power plants in Germany will be shut down. A group of about 20 scientists and other advocates is now demanding that the systems continue to operate.

The Amsland nuclear power plant in Lincoln will shut down on April 15.

  • The last three nuclear power plants in Germany will shut down on Saturday.

  • A group of about 20 scientists has called for its continued operation.

  • Nuclear power plants can save up to 30 million tons of CO2 per year.

On Saturday, Germany will shut down the last three nuclear power plants in Bavaria, Lower Saxony and Baden-Württemberg. According to “Welt”, about 20 scientists are now fighting the shutdown. In a letter to German Chancellor Olaf Schalz, they demand it Continuous operation of nuclear power plants Izar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland.

Scientists argue that the three reactors have provided climate-friendly electricity to more than ten million homes in Germany. This is a production of about 32.7 billion kilowatt hours per year. Compared to coal-fired power plants, it can save up to 30 million tons of CO2 per year.

Among the signatories is a Nobel laureate in physics

“For these reasons, in the interest of the citizens of Germany, Europe and the world, we call on you to reconsider the German plans to phase out nuclear power while continuing to use the nuclear power plants that are still available,” the letter said. . It was launched by the “Replanet DACH” association, a coalition of European eco-modernists who support the use of technology and economic-based solutions.

See also  Covit dizziness: Early sign of new corona discovered

Scientists include Physics Nobel laureates Claus von Klitzing and Stephen Xu. Several leading climate researchers also signed the letter, including James Hansen of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Kerry Emanuel of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Nuclear phase-out extension

The German nuclear power grid started 20 years ago and should be completed by the end of 2022. Because of the war in Ukraine and the Subsequent high energy prices It was decided to extend the period till April 15. The three reactors could account for about six percent of Germany’s electricity generation in 2022.

The share of renewables is to increase from 44 percent to 80 percent by 2030 to avoid an “electricity gap.” Above all, wind turbines, solar collectors and bio-electricity systems should be used. Two percent of the country’s land area is earmarked for setting up wind farms.

