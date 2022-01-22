January 22, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russian woman survives a night blizzard

Arzu 18 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/12

    Vika (10) survived a frozen Siberian night despite a severe blizzard with a temperature of minus 10 degrees.

  • 2/12

    It is said that he was surprised to see the weather while playing in the alley and climbed into his house with the dog.

  • 11/12

    Someone had set up shelter for the wayward. After rescuing Vika, someone built a warm base for him. He was also given a treat.

  • 12/12

    There was a dog kennel in this area.

After school, Vika (10) had better plans than going home: a Russian girl from Uklekorsk wanted to play with a dog. But then a blizzard struck. Missing woman for 18 hours – minus 11 degrees Celsius!

According to locals News agency On the evening of January 13, the emergency service was informed that a 10-year-old girl was missing. Police, community activists and volunteers were involved in the search. The Ministry of Criminal Police and the Ministry of Emergencies were also involved.

See also  South African scientists expect more corona variations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

According to the FBI, Freund was responsible for killing the young woman

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Pictures show the polar dance room in Putin’s billion-dollar palace

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Sweden shows increased presence in the Baltic Sea +++ Czech Republic prepares arms supply to Ukraine

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Russian woman survives a night blizzard

18 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

According to the FBI, Freund was responsible for killing the young woman

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Pictures show the polar dance room in Putin’s billion-dollar palace

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Sweden shows increased presence in the Baltic Sea +++ Czech Republic prepares arms supply to Ukraine

1 day ago Arzu