Russian woman survives a night blizzard

1/12 Vika (10) survived a frozen Siberian night despite a severe blizzard with a temperature of minus 10 degrees.

2/12 It is said that he was surprised to see the weather while playing in the alley and climbed into his house with the dog.

















11/12 Someone had set up shelter for the wayward. After rescuing Vika, someone built a warm base for him. He was also given a treat.

12/12 There was a dog kennel in this area.

After school, Vika (10) had better plans than going home: a Russian girl from Uklekorsk wanted to play with a dog. But then a blizzard struck. Missing woman for 18 hours – minus 11 degrees Celsius!

According to locals News agency On the evening of January 13, the emergency service was informed that a 10-year-old girl was missing. Police, community activists and volunteers were involved in the search. The Ministry of Criminal Police and the Ministry of Emergencies were also involved.

He saw the little girl playing with the dog

A large team of emergency services searched the basement, rooms, entrances and sewer system – even in the middle of a blizzard. The rescue operation has been made very difficult due to bad weather and biting winds.

In the evening, locals saw the girl playing with a local dog and informed rescue workers. And according to the girl’s parents, the girl loves any pets. So the assistants checked all the yards and houses where the dogs were.

The kennel was found half a kilometer away from the house

Early in the morning, just after 7 p.m., one of the volunteers saw a small Vika in a kennel in a backyard. It was about 500 meters from Vika’s parents’ house. According to the agency, the assistant reportedly found a “frozen woman in a hug with a dog.”

The hypothermia child was taken to hospital, but was unharmed. When it was over, she was protected by the weather. The dog retreated to its shelter, she climbed in too, and then she said. You hugged the animals all night.