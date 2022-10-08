Russian media described the Crimean bridge as indestructible

For Russia, the attack on the Crimean bridge is painful. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, is particularly likely to suffer. The strange thing is that the Russian media announced a few months ago that the bridge was indestructible and would withstand any attack.

1/5 For Russia, the Crimean bridge fire was a severe blow.

The Crimean Bridge was engulfed in flames on Saturday morning. The fuel wagon opened hell after an explosion and part of the bridge collapsed. Although the fire has been extinguished, the attack is still a serious blow to Russia.

Because a few months ago, the Russian media proudly announced that the bridge was practically indestructible and well protected against attacks from Ukraine.

Ukrainians rejoice over explosion: “Too bad it didn’t happen on Putin’s birthday”( 01:03 )

A myriad of safety measures must protect the bridge

The bridge is protected by multiple missile defense systems and has a 400 km defense dome. The bridge did not have to fear attack by Ukrainian submarines. A sophisticated anti-vandalism system, equipped with life-saving devices and electronic sensors on the bridge piers, can nip such an attack in the bud.

In addition, the bridge will be kept under constant surveillance by units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Coast Guard of the Border Guard Service. In short: according to the Russian media, no attack in the world could have brought down the bridge.

The bridge is considered Putin’s greatest pride

Now it turns out that the exact opposite is the case. While it is still unclear who is behind the attack, there is some evidence pointing to Ukraine. For example, Volodymyr Zelensky’s (44) adviser, Mykhailo Podoliak (50), wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.

Firefighting helicopter in operation: Here the fire is fighting on the Crimean bridge( 00:25 )

Russia is now at a disadvantage. In particular, Vladimir Putin (70) must be hurt by the Crimean bridge fire, which is his pride. “The bridge will stand for 100 years, that’s the minimum period, we guarantee it,” the Kremlin leader said at the opening of his prestigious project in 2018. (chit)