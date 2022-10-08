October 9, 2022

Russian media described the Crimean bridge as indestructible

Terence Abbott 29 mins ago 2 min read

Attack on Putin’s Honor Scheme

The Russians called the Crimean Bridge Immortal

For Russia, the attack on the Crimean bridge is painful. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, is particularly likely to suffer. The strange thing is that the Russian media announced a few months ago that the bridge was indestructible and would withstand any attack.

For Russia, the Crimean bridge fire was a severe blow.

The Crimean Bridge was engulfed in flames on Saturday morning. The fuel wagon opened hell after an explosion and part of the bridge collapsed. Although the fire has been extinguished, the attack is still a serious blow to Russia.

Because a few months ago, the Russian media proudly announced that the bridge was practically indestructible and well protected against attacks from Ukraine.

