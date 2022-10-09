Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is at risk of a meltdown after a power outage after a missile attack

Zaporizhia NPP in the middle of a war zone had to switch from diesel generators to emergency power. Because the power required for cooling was interrupted due to the projectile range. Apparently there is a shortage of fuel. A dissolution warning is given.

Emergency power from diesel generators currently cools the fuel rods at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Operators are trying to avoid disaster. Without cooling, core meltdowns occur.

At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, emergency generators have been operating since early Saturday to prevent fuel rods from melting. This was announced by state-owned Ukrainian NPP operator Energoatom. Ukrainian personnel operate facilities in Russian-occupied territory.

Even with six reactors shut down, constant power is needed to keep nuclear fuel cool and prevent a disaster. This emergency power is now generated by diesel generators. But there is a risk of running out of diesel.

Energoatom boss Petro Kotin told the BBC that diesel generators provide limited amounts of fuel. “When the generators run out of fuel, they shut down, and then there’s a disaster,” Godin says. “The active core is melting and radioactivity is being released. At the moment, we are working on the logistics of supplying more fuel to these generators.”

“Too irresponsible”

The UN nuclear agency IAEA has two inspectors at the plant and confirmed the plant has switched to diesel generators. It cut the 750-kilovolt main line that provides external power to Zaporizhia around 1 a.m. Saturday.

“Resuming the shelling that hit the plant’s only external power source is highly irresponsible,” IAEA chief Raffaele Croci, 61, said in a statement. Explanation. Energoatom is currently negotiating with the Russian authorities regarding the power plant’s fuel supply.

Grassi already held talks on the establishment of a no-go zone in Kiev on Thursday. His main goal is to “avoid a nuclear accident at the plant,” which he thinks is possible, Croci emphasized. Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, this week ordered Russia to take over operational control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Fukushima Co

A cooling system failure led to the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan. First there was an earthquake, then a tsunami that destroyed the diesel-powered emergency generators. Nuclear meltdowns lead to widespread nuclear pollution and depopulation.

Cleaning up the area will take decades and cost three-digit billions, according to power plant operator TEPCO.