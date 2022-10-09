October 9, 2022

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is at risk of a meltdown after a power outage after a missile attack

Terence Abbott 5 mins ago 2 min read

Emergency measures to prevent core meltdown at critical Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Diesel generators now cool Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

Zaporizhia NPP in the middle of a war zone had to switch from diesel generators to emergency power. Because the power required for cooling was interrupted due to the projectile range. Apparently there is a shortage of fuel. A dissolution warning is given.

Emergency power from diesel generators currently cools the fuel rods at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Operators are trying to avoid disaster. Without cooling, core meltdowns occur.

At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, emergency generators have been operating since early Saturday to prevent fuel rods from melting. This was announced by state-owned Ukrainian NPP operator Energoatom. Ukrainian personnel operate facilities in Russian-occupied territory.

Even with six reactors shut down, constant power is needed to keep nuclear fuel cool and prevent a disaster. This emergency power is now generated by diesel generators. But there is a risk of running out of diesel.

