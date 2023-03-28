Archaeology: Thousands of animal skulls have been found in an Egyptian temple

Archaeology Thousands of Mysterious Skulls Found in Egyptian Temple Archaeologists have discovered more than 2,000 mummified sheep heads in the temple of Pharaoh Ramses II. They were probably offerings to worship the god-king. Published March 27, 2023 at 9:46 pm

American archaeologists have discovered more than 2,000 mummified ram heads from the Ptolemaic period in the ancient city of Abydos. AFP New York University researchers have also discovered mummies of sheep, dogs, goats, cows, starlings and mongooses. AFP According to the head of the US Embassy, ​​Sameh Iskandar, the ram’s heads are “offerings” that point to the veneration of Pharaoh Ramses II, more than 1,000 years after his death. AFP According to Mustafa Wasiri, director of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the findings will help us learn more about the temple of Ramses II. AFP Apart from animal mummies, the team also found remains of a Sixth Dynasty palace with five-meter-thick walls, many statues, papyrus, remains of ancient trees, leather garments and shoes. AFP The precursor site of Abydos lies about 500 kilometers south of the capital Cairo on the banks of the Nile and was famous in ancient times for the tomb of Osiris, the god of the dead. AFP

American archaeologists have unearthed mummified rams’ heads from a temple in Egypt.

Many animal mummies were also found in the temple of Ramses II in the ancient city of Abydos.

The ram’s heads may have been an offering to worship Ramses II.

In the temple of Ramses II Ancient city More than 2000 mummified sheep heads from the Ptolemaic period have been found at Abydos. Mummies of sheep, dogs, goats, cows, deer and mongooses were also found. By American Archaeologists Excavations at New York University’s famous archaeological site in southern Egypt were announced in Cairo on Sunday by the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism.

Offerings for worship

According to the head of the US Embassy, ​​Sameh Iskandar, the ram’s heads are “offerings” that point to the veneration of Pharaoh Ramses II, more than 1,000 years after his death. According to Mustafa Wasiri, director of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the findings will help us learn more about the temple of Ramesses II between 2374 and 2140 BC and the Ptolemaic period (323-323) and the activities that took place there since its construction. AD) to BC 30) took place.

Apart from animal mummies, the team also found remains of a Sixth Dynasty palace with five-meter-thick walls, many statues, papyrus, remains of ancient trees, leather garments and shoes. The precursor site of Abydos lies about 500 kilometers south of the capital Cairo on the banks of the Nile and was famous in ancient times for the tomb of Osiris, the god of the dead.

Just a show?

Egyptian officials have routinely reported archaeological finds in the past, but some experts have criticized this as “gimmicky” because the finds have little scientific significance.

The country of about 105 million people is in dire economic straits and depends on tourism, which employs two million people. By 2028, the government is targeting 30 million tourists a year, up from 13 million before the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(AFP/br) See comments