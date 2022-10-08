October 8, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukraine: Ex-Mayor Fights Frontline Against Russians

Terence Abbott 53 mins ago 2 min read

The former mayor of Ukraine is now fighting on the front line against the Russians

From Putin fan to Zelensky admirer

Former Kharkiv Mayor Mikhail Dobkin (52) was a Putin fan. But since the war broke out in February, the former politician has made a stunning 180-degree turn.

1/6

Gone are the days when Mikhail Topkin was close to Vladimir Putin. His daughter posted some photos on Instagram to prove it.

Mikhail Dobkin, 52, a former mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was once a staunch Putin fan. But that time is over for politicians. Since the Russians invaded Ukraine, Dobkin has reversed course and is now behind Volodymyr Zelensky (44).

“He is ours because he stayed with us. We in Ukraine are now behind him,” he said in a recently released video. Surprise: Topkin was not known as Zelensky’s friend for a long time. However, since the outbreak of war, that has changed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The case of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Two weeks after the election – how stable will Italy’s new government be? – News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Responses to flight chaos, mask requirements and traffic jams

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine: Ex-Mayor Fights Frontline Against Russians

53 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The case of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Two weeks after the election – how stable will Italy’s new government be? – News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Responses to flight chaos, mask requirements and traffic jams

1 day ago Terence Abbott