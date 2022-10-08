Former Kharkiv Mayor Mikhail Dobkin (52) was a Putin fan. But since the war broke out in February, the former politician has made a stunning 180-degree turn.

Mikhail Dobkin, 52, a former mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was once a staunch Putin fan. But that time is over for politicians. Since the Russians invaded Ukraine, Dobkin has reversed course and is now behind Volodymyr Zelensky (44).

“He is ours because he stayed with us. We in Ukraine are now behind him,” he said in a recently released video. Surprise: Topkin was not known as Zelensky’s friend for a long time. However, since the outbreak of war, that has changed.

Previously belonged to the pro-Russian camp

To prove it, Dobkin’s daughter recently posted photos on Instagram showing her father in the front row. Standing on a destroyed Russian tank in military uniform, proudly celebrating Ukrainian war victories. “Glory to Ukraine!” The daughter commented on the post.

A few years ago things were completely different. This is because Topkin belongs to a political camp that does not hesitate to get close to Russia. There was even an alliance between his former party and Vladimir Putin’s United Russia.

Ukrainian protesters were labeled clowns and pranksters

In November 2013, tempers flared in the country when then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, 72, refused to sign an association agreement with the EU, opting instead for a rapprochement with Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets to demand Yanukovych’s resignation. Although the police at the time acted with all intensity against the demonstrators, Topkin – then mayor of Kharkiv – called on the security forces to be more strict and described the demonstrators as fanatics and clowns.

A long list of crimes

When Yanukovych was effectively overthrown in February 2014, Dopkin also had to resign. However, there is no talk of a quiet resignation. Because Dobkin had accumulated a long list of crimes during his career. Among other things, he was accused of violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity in favor of Russia. The 52-year-old’s ticket also includes corruption and illegal enrichment.

However, Topkin was always able to avoid punishment due to his role as a Ukrainian MP. Even now nobody seems to be interested in his criminal activities during the war. (chit)