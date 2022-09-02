September 2, 2022

Russian Foreign Ministry Threatens EU With Nuclear Plant Super Meltdown

Terence Abbott 57 mins ago 3 min read

“Radiation does not require a passport”

Kremlin Spokesman Threatens EU With Nuclear Power Plant Super Meltdown

The suspension of European visas for Russians has sparked discontent there. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry has now indirectly threatened a super meltdown at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, implicitly threatens the EU with nuclear power plant meltdowns.

Zaporizhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is currently one of the biggest concerns of the war in Ukraine. The six-reactor nuclear power plant has been under fire for weeks from Russia and Ukraine. From the Russian side, the fear of a nuclear meltdown is being fueled more and more – especially by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova (46), “build” reported.

Regarding the suspension of visas for Russians from the European Union, he threatens: “I notice that the European Union is now busy making a very important decision whether to grant visas to Russians or not. But Radiyat does not have a passport. She does not need a passport to cross the border. If something happens in Zaporizhia, it will be visa, passport or borders. It won’t be about.”

