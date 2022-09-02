Russian Foreign Ministry Threatens EU With Nuclear Plant Super Meltdown

The suspension of European visas for Russians has sparked discontent there. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry has now indirectly threatened a super meltdown at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is currently one of the biggest concerns of the war in Ukraine. The six-reactor nuclear power plant has been under fire for weeks from Russia and Ukraine. From the Russian side, the fear of a nuclear meltdown is being fueled more and more – especially by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova (46), “build” reported.

Regarding the suspension of visas for Russians from the European Union, he threatens: “I notice that the European Union is now busy making a very important decision whether to grant visas to Russians or not. But Radiyat does not have a passport. She does not need a passport to cross the border. If something happens in Zaporizhia, it will be visa, passport or borders. It won’t be about.”

But that’s not all – he accuses the EU of under-handling the matter. “For some reason, the EU doesn’t care much about this. Liberal European regimes have made a lot of self-destructive and suicidal decisions. Maybe it’s just another coin in the piggy bank.”

Shoigu denies Russian shelling of nuclear power plants

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (67) has denied that Russia is deploying heavy weapons at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in occupied southern Ukraine. “I declare with responsibility that we do not have any heavy weapons at the location of the nuclear power plant or in the vicinity,” he said in Moscow on Friday.

Shoigu accused Ukraine of continuing attacks on nuclear power plant infrastructure by Western weapons since mid-July. In his speech, distributed on the ministry’s Telegram channel, he talked about the July 18-29 attacks. A total of 120 grenades were thrown. Ukraine, on the other hand, blames Russia for the attacks. The information provided by the warring parties cannot be independently verified.

The IAEA wants a permanent mission in Zaporizhia

Meanwhile, the IAEA wants to establish a permanent mission at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. IAEA chief Raffaele Grassi (61) said this in a video statement posted on Twitter. Grassi said Wednesday that the study should initially take a few days.

“I just finished the first tour of the main areas,” Grassi says in the video. There is still much to be done. Nine experts, including Krosi, left the site in the afternoon and returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory, while five remained at the site of the power plant for further investigations. (chs/SDA)