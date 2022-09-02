September 2, 2022

The cause of death of 21 young people in South Africa has been revealed

Terence Abbott

They were found dead mysteriously in the bar

More than two months after 21 young men died at a bar in South Africa, there is new information about the mysterious circumstances of his death.

At the end of June, a group of young men suffocated to death in a nightclub in South Africa.

According to their own statement, the parents of the teenagers were informed by authorities on Thursday that their children had suffocated in a crowded bar.

On June 26, 17 bodies were found in the informally run “Enopeni Tavern” in a township in East London. Another 4 teenagers died in the hospital.

