The cause of death of 21 young people in South Africa has been revealed

1/5 At the end of June, a group of young men suffocated to death in a nightclub in South Africa.

According to their own statement, the parents of the teenagers were informed by authorities on Thursday that their children had suffocated in a crowded bar.

On June 26, 17 bodies were found in the informally run “Enopeni Tavern” in a township in East London. Another 4 teenagers died in the hospital.

The deceased were between the ages of 14 and 20

The 21 deceased were between the ages of 14 and 20, of whom 8 were girls. Survivors reported that the absolutely overcrowded bar was densely packed and smelled strongly.

Relatives of the victims have now said that the health department has been called to announce the results of the final toxicology report. However, they were later informed only verbally and were not allowed to see the report citing confidentiality.

Suspicion of suffocation

Solani Malangeni, who lost her 17-year-old daughter Esinako, expressed skepticism about the report’s findings. Suddenly doctors said the cause of death was “asphyxiation”, the father said, still not wanting to deny that the youth died of poisoning.

A preliminary toxicology report released in July was inconclusive. However, the Cape Town laboratory ruled out alcohol or carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death.

