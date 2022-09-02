Britain was killed fighting Putin’s forces

A Britain helped Ukraine fight Putin’s forces. He gave his life for his endeavour. Now the family is collecting money to bring his body home.

1/4 Joins the Ukraine War: British Craig Mackintosh dies in the war. The family released this picture.

He volunteered to help the people of Ukraine as a paramedic. Now Craig McIntosh (48) has fallen. A British man was killed in an ambush near Kharkiv on 24 August. British newspaper report «Guardian».

The trained landscaper had already traveled to Ukraine on March 24 and returned in April before returning to the front in August. This time he was not so lucky.

His family wants to bring McIntosh home. But it is not that simple. “This selfless man is currently stuck in a morgue in Ukraine with no help to bring him home,” his sister Lorna Mackintosh wrote in an appeal for donations the family is now launching. Her urgent plea: “Please help bring this war hero home.”

Participating in fate is great

He gave his life to save others and should return home to receive the memorial service he deserves. According to Lorna McIntosh, repatriation of the body will cost £4,500, which is about 5,000 francs.

Sympathy is great. The target has already been met and exceeded. As of Friday, 13,000 pounds had been collected, the equivalent of 14,500 francs.

Craig McIntosh’s family is overflowing. “We can bring Craig home and give him the true hero’s farewell that this amazing man deserves,” Lorna McIntosh wrote in an update. The rest of the money will be donated in his brother’s name to war volunteers so that they can get the equipment and supplies they need. It was in her brother’s interest. (jmh)