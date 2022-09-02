September 3, 2022

Britain was killed fighting Putin’s forces

Terence Abbott

Body stranded in Ukraine: “Help us bring this war hero home”

Putin’s forces kill British doctors

A Britain helped Ukraine fight Putin’s forces. He gave his life for his endeavour. Now the family is collecting money to bring his body home.

Joins the Ukraine War: British Craig Mackintosh dies in the war. The family released this picture.

He volunteered to help the people of Ukraine as a paramedic. Now Craig McIntosh (48) has fallen. A British man was killed in an ambush near Kharkiv on 24 August. British newspaper report «Guardian».

The trained landscaper had already traveled to Ukraine on March 24 and returned in April before returning to the front in August. This time he was not so lucky.

