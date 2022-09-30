September 30, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Eleven years after Fukushima: Japan is building a new type of nuclear reactor

Terence Abbott 7 mins ago 1 min read

Japan continues to rely on nuclear power with a new generation of nuclear power plants. (archive image)

Industrial group Hitachi and its US partner General Electric are looking to develop a new type of light water reactor, Japanese business newspaper “Nikkei” reported on Friday.

Safety issues that contributed to the 2011 meltdown at the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima Daiichi as a result of the earthquake and tsunami will be addressed in a targeted manner. Earlier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group announced plans to develop a new light water reactor.

See also  Schock-Video: Russische Mörsergranate tetet Mutter und zwei Kinder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Teacher beats student to death over typo

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

War in Ukraine – “No War!”: Putin’s Mobilization Stirs Home Front – News

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Vladimir Putin allegedly cut during the construction of the Nord Stream

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

Eleven years after Fukushima: Japan is building a new type of nuclear reactor

7 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Teacher beats student to death over typo

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

War in Ukraine – “No War!”: Putin’s Mobilization Stirs Home Front – News

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Vladimir Putin allegedly cut during the construction of the Nord Stream

1 day ago Terence Abbott