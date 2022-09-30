Eleven years after Fukushima: Japan is building a new type of nuclear reactor

Japan continues to rely on nuclear power with a new generation of nuclear power plants. (archive image)

Industrial group Hitachi and its US partner General Electric are looking to develop a new type of light water reactor, Japanese business newspaper “Nikkei” reported on Friday.

Safety issues that contributed to the 2011 meltdown at the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima Daiichi as a result of the earthquake and tsunami will be addressed in a targeted manner. Earlier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group announced plans to develop a new light water reactor.

At least 20 percent nuclear power by 2030

In August, the government announced that it would support the construction of the next generation of nuclear power plants to ensure a sustainable, CO2-free electricity supply, reversing the policy of no new nuclear power. 2 Ensuring emissions in a resource-poor island state.

Japan, the world’s second-largest industrial nation, has set a target of generating 20 to 22 percent of its electricity from nuclear power by fiscal year 2030 (from April 1).

