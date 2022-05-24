May 24, 2022

Russian colonel who lost his laptop after drinking spray

Terence Abbott 9 mins ago 2 min read

It will probably cause a lot of problems. After a tour of the bar, Russian Colonel Alexander Kuzhivanov, 70, lost his laptop with highly classified documents.

Kutsivanov celebrated his 70th birthday with another Russian official at the “Beavers and Ducks” bar in Moscow, according to the “Built” report, citing Russian journalists. The Colonel is said to have actually trampled the gas. The Army is said to have been very drunk after drinking, and he actually fell ill in front of the bar in Red Square.

