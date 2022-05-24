Russian colonel who lost his laptop after drinking spray

It will probably cause a lot of problems. After a tour of the bar, Russian Colonel Alexander Kuzhivanov, 70, lost his laptop with highly classified documents.

Kutsivanov celebrated his 70th birthday with another Russian official at the “Beavers and Ducks” bar in Moscow, according to the “Built” report, citing Russian journalists. The Colonel is said to have actually trampled the gas. The Army is said to have been very drunk after drinking, and he actually fell ill in front of the bar in Red Square.

Kutsivanov heads the military

Those who passed by then called an ambulance. This brought Kutsivano home. When he woke up relaxed after a while, he realized that his laptop was lost.

Military secret documents may also have been found on the computer. Because Colonel works as a department head at the Central Research Institute in Moscow. The company is responsible for the scientific and technological development in Russian defense and defense. Kutchivano’s field explores the seas and analyzes shipbuilding military applications.

He downplayed the incident to police

Rob Lee, an American expert on Russian security policy, tweeted that there were tips and secret plans on the laptop. Articles on military topics were also archived.

Kutsivanov himself told police that the articles were aimed at the Great Russian Encyclopedia. This is the Russian alternative to Wikipedia. According to the Colonel, he continues to write articles in the encyclopedia. (Jis)