The murdered Sader (13) is looking for his own killer

Nearly 20 years after the violent death of a Dutch boy, thanks to modern technology, the victim is searching for his killer himself.

The police first used a technique called deepfake to solve a crime. Thanks to this technique, Sedar Soares, who was killed in Rotterdam in 2003, appeared in a police video call on television on Sunday evening.

“This is a world premiere”

Police say this is the first time the technique has been used to call witnesses. “This is the first of its kind in the world,” said police expert Dan Annekern. Deepfacks are videos, images or audio files made with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). A person’s voice, face and movements are real, but they are not.

More about modern technologies

Police have produced the video based on a photo of the murdered boy. 13-year-old Cedar is seen in a tracksuit on a football field. He is known as the guardian of honor of family, friends, teachers and coaches.

“He wanted to be a professional footballer,” his sister Janet says in the video. “The dream is shattered. Cedar is no longer alive.” In order to finally finally find out the truth, he was “especially revived for this film”. Then the boy, along with his sister, attracts the audience: “Do you know more? Then speak now.”

Investigators believe the crime may have been accidental

Cedar was shot dead in the winter of 2003 in Rotterdam. For years, police believed he had been shot by an angry motorist for throwing snowballs at cars with his friends. But now investigators believe he was an accident victim when the criminal fraud attempt went awry.

The police expert said the video was created in conjunction with the family. “We hope it affects those involved in the crime as well. Those witnesses and perhaps the perpetrator may come forward.” (SDA / obf)