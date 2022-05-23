May 23, 2022

The murdered Sader (13) is looking for his own killer

Terence Abbott

Nearly 20 years after the violent death of a Dutch boy, thanks to modern technology, the victim is searching for his killer himself.

The police first used a technique called deepfake to solve a crime. Thanks to this technique, Sedar Soares, who was killed in Rotterdam in 2003, appeared in a police video call on television on Sunday evening.

