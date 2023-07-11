under World week The editorial board publishes statements and opinions that do not appear in the mainstream media, are taken out of context, or appear very little.

Russia wins the troop war even though the casualties are about the same. Tesla founder Elon Musk wrote this on Twitter. He points to the numerical superiority of the Russian army, which is four times larger than that of Ukraine.

The flower of Ukrainian and Russian youth has long been dying in the trenches without any territorial gains. Any side attacking more entrenched positions will lose more soldiers. Also, Russia outnumbers Ukraine ~4:1, so wins… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

He also writes: “The flower of Ukrainian and Russian youth has been sacrificing itself in the trenches for a long time without registering any territorial gains.” An attack against a heavily entrenched enemy army would cost more soldiers to either side.

In the case of Ukraine, this may be associated with significant territorial losses. According to Musk, that’s why “no big attack happened.”

Since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Musk has repeatedly drawn attention for his appeals for diplomatic peace solutions.