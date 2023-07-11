July 11, 2023

The Titanic adventurers knew they were dying

Terence Abbott
Many experts have tried to reconstruct the course of events surrounding Titan’s fatal adventure. Many came to the conclusion that it must have been a short and, above all, surprising death.

But not Jose Luis Martin. A Spanish submarine expert considers the scene an absolute horror.

As he explained to the Spanish magazine “News”, the submarine fell vertically before exploding. This should last a minute.

Due to this long descent, the pressure on the submarine also increased very quickly. The engine is likely to be disabled accordingly, making emergency measures such as ballast dumping and stabilization impossible.

“Imagine the horror, the fear and the agony. It would have been like something out of a horror movie,” says Martin. “At that point everything became clear to them. and in total darkness.”

The explosion, resulting in the death of the occupants, is said to have occurred about a minute after landing.

Besides OceanGate owner Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet were also killed. Pakistani billionaire Shahjata Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood also died.

