Rome: Tunnel collapses in bank robbery near Vatican

A bank robbery gone wrong in Rome. A specially dug tunnel collapsed, burying one of the robbers. The fire brigade had to come for an hour-long rescue operation.

“Help, please free me!” He and his accomplices wanted to break into a bank in Rome, the capital of Italy, not far from the Vatican, and climbed into a specially dug tunnel. But the bank robbery didn’t go as planned. The man was trapped several meters below the tunnel before it collapsed on Thursday.

After the collapse, one of the thugs called the emergency services around 11:30 am. Firefighters had to go in and dig a parallel tunnel. The man was in critical condition for more than eight hours before firefighters freed him around 8 p.m. Many who followed the rescue operation clapped and celebrated.

The condition of the injured robber is critical

The robber was conscious after rescue and was given oxygen and liquid food. The 35-year-old was taken to hospital where he underwent dialysis, possibly to remove toxins from the man’s bloodstream.

His condition remained critical on Friday morning. According to Italian media, three of his previously convicted accomplices were arrested. Two of the robbers had earlier tried to escape, which was foiled by soldiers traveling in civilian clothes. A third accomplice stayed with the trapped man. Once the injured person recovers, the police will interrogate him.

Bank robber mines are not uncommon in Italy

The gang of thieves, made up of two Romanians and two members from the Campania region, are believed to have wanted to rob a bank branch in Ferragosto over the long holiday weekend. It’s not uncommon in Italy for criminals to enter banks or jewelry stores through tunnels they’ve dug themselves. There are already similar cases in Naples, among others. (Nat)