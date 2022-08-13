Home raid at Mar-a-Lago – Trump raid: FBI seizes ‘top secret’ documents – News

FBI officials have seized “top secret” documents from former US President Donald Trump’s home.

This is revealed in court documents released by the US Department of Justice.

The documents also show that Trump is suspected of violating the Espionage Act.

A sealed search warrant was issued by a Florida federal judge along with a list of seized documents. It includes highly classified information that, if made public, could seriously damage US security interests.

In an unprecedented move in US history, the FBI has launched an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s luxury properties. “My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is currently under siege, search and occupation by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social Network, Monday evening (local time). Co-founded.. He said that all the documents have been released and thus declassified. There has never been a raid on the house of a former US president.

FBI officials are looking for clues about whether Trump illegally took government documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021, people involved in the raid said. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally authorized the FBI’s investigation of the former president.