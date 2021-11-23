Richard Lugner: The corona vaccine does not like his “bee”

1/8 Richard Lugner was engaged to his current girlfriend Simon Reyland after a four-month relationship.

2/8 There is one more problem in marriage: he does not want to vaccinate his “bee”.









7/8 Ex-wife Christina Lukner “Mousi”.

8/8 Richard “Martell” Lukner brings the world stars back to the Vienna Opera Ball. In 2014 he brought Kim Kardashian to Vienna.

Richard «Mörtel Lugner (89) must have the courage to do it again! The Austrian businessman got engaged to his girlfriend Simone Reiländer (39) on his 89th birthday after a four-month relationship. There is only one problem: according to the “Built” newspaper, the construction company wants to take Reyland as a wife so she can be vaccinated against the corona virus.

The reason: without vaccination, he can not go out with the “bees” as he calls his girlfriend. In Austria there will be a lockdown for everyone until mid-December, after which it will only apply to those who have not been vaccinated. Will Reylander stab himself for love?

They also want children

He rejected the marriage in a recent interview with “Built”. “We don’t want to get married or have children,” he said. But then she changed her mind. “Now, to be honest, I can even imagine having children.” Reylander now lives with Lugner, and the engagement did not surprise her. “She already chose the rings so she could know what I wanted,” says Lukner.

Richard “Martel” Lukner, a construction worker from Vienna, has been in the headlines again and again because of his relationship. Reylander will be his sixth wife, given an animal nickname for each of his love affairs, which has always been accepted by the media. This is how he called his ex-wife Kathy Lugner (31), whom he married from 2014 to 2016, the “spotty” Lagner was with from 2013 to 2014, Bahati Venus, whom he called “Hummingbird”. “Mörtel” was married to Christina Lugner from 1990 to 2007, she was nicknamed “Mousi” and today she can be seen again on the page.

He brings the stars to the Vienna Opera Ball