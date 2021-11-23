November 24, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Richard Lugner: The corona vaccine does not like his “bee”

Arzu 34 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/8

    Richard Lugner was engaged to his current girlfriend Simon Reyland after a four-month relationship.

  • 2/8

    There is one more problem in marriage: he does not want to vaccinate his “bee”.

  • 7/8

    Ex-wife Christina Lukner “Mousi”.

  • 8/8

    Richard “Martell” Lukner brings the world stars back to the Vienna Opera Ball. In 2014 he brought Kim Kardashian to Vienna.

Richard «Mörtel Lugner (89) must have the courage to do it again! The Austrian businessman got engaged to his girlfriend Simone Reiländer (39) on his 89th birthday after a four-month relationship. There is only one problem: according to the “Built” newspaper, the construction company wants to take Reyland as a wife so she can be vaccinated against the corona virus.

The reason: without vaccination, he can not go out with the “bees” as he calls his girlfriend. In Austria there will be a lockdown for everyone until mid-December, after which it will only apply to those who have not been vaccinated. Will Reylander stab himself for love?

See also  Obama sees the United States and the world as a turning point in his campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Latest information on the corona crisis – WHO warning of 100 thousand corona deaths in winter – News

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

At least 46 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Doctors have set up vaccine fraudsters in Greece

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Richard Lugner: The corona vaccine does not like his “bee”

34 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Latest information on the corona crisis – WHO warning of 100 thousand corona deaths in winter – News

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

At least 46 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Doctors have set up vaccine fraudsters in Greece

1 day ago Arzu