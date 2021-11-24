November 24, 2021

German Health Minister Jens Spahn caused the collar to explode by those who had not been vaccinated

Arzu 27 mins ago 1 min read

“What else needs to happen for you to understand?”, Jens Spann, Germany’s Minister of Health.

German Health Minister Jens Spann has expressed frustration with the number of people who do not want to be vaccinated against corona. There are still those who believe the virus will not harm them, said Spaan of the “Rainish Post”. “I would like to drag them to an intensive care unit and ask them in the face of suffering: What more do you need to understand?”

He is frustrated that the corona vaccine is a safe and highly effective way to fight the infection, but many adults still do not want to use it.

