Republican Sarah Palin loses congressional seat – Trump defeat

The US Democrats around Joe Biden can celebrate victory in the state of Alaska. Republican Sarah Palin lost her seat in Congress.

1/5 Republican Sarah Palin lost her seat in Congress.

US Democrats have won a snap vote in a congressional special vote in the state of Alaska. Democrat Mary Beltola, 49, ran against former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, 58.

Beltola received 51.5 percent of the vote and Palin 48.5 percent. The seat was previously held by the Republican Party for decades. Former US President Donald Trump, 76, is a setback after some wins by his favorite candidates. Trump endorsed Palin on the campaign trail.

A botched election would spell defeat for the Republican Party

The seat became vacant following the death of longtime Republican MP Dan Young († 88), leading to a snap election. The poll already took place in mid-August. As no one got an absolute majority on election day, the election result was clarified late. Alaska has only one seat in the US House of Representatives.

However, this seat will be up for grabs in the upcoming November Congressional elections. The entire House of Representatives is up for reelection, as are one-third of the seats in the Senate, the other chamber of Congress. Then Pauline has another chance. Nevertheless, some importance was attached to the special referendum a few months ago.

Election in November

The result was a bitter disappointment for Palin, who served as Alaska’s governor from 2006 to 2009 and was a staunch conservative and populist member of the Tea Party movement and a one-time Republican vice presidential nominee.

Palin appeared to favor Republican Alaska over Beltola, who was not known nationally. After a long hiatus, the Republican Party wanted to make its political comeback at the polls. It didn’t work, at least not on the first try. Beltola and Palin will both run for re-election in November. (SDA/euc)