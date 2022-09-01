September 1, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Republican Sarah Palin loses congressional seat – Trump defeat

Terence Abbott 29 mins ago 2 min read

Republican Sarah Palin lost her congressional seat

Backlash for Trump – Victory for Biden

The US Democrats around Joe Biden can celebrate victory in the state of Alaska. Republican Sarah Palin lost her seat in Congress.

1/5

Republican Sarah Palin lost her seat in Congress.

US Democrats have won a snap vote in a congressional special vote in the state of Alaska. Democrat Mary Beltola, 49, ran against former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, 58.

Beltola received 51.5 percent of the vote and Palin 48.5 percent. The seat was previously held by the Republican Party for decades. Former US President Donald Trump, 76, is a setback after some wins by his favorite candidates. Trump endorsed Palin on the campaign trail.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Rostec advertises German airline: Russian Irkut MS-21 wears Lufthansa livery

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

This man is said to have killed Darja Tukhina

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Donald Trump has boasted of information about Emmanuel Macron’s sex life

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Republican Sarah Palin loses congressional seat – Trump defeat

29 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Rostec advertises German airline: Russian Irkut MS-21 wears Lufthansa livery

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

This man is said to have killed Darja Tukhina

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Donald Trump has boasted of information about Emmanuel Macron’s sex life

1 day ago Terence Abbott