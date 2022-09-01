September 1, 2022

Lufthansa pilots went on strike on Friday

Pilots on strike – 800 flights cancelled

Several hundred passengers from Switzerland were also affected

There will be another strike at Lufthansa on Friday. The airline has now responded by canceling 800 flights. Flights to Switzerland are also affected.

A strike is threatened at Lufthansa on Friday.

Lufthansa is canceling almost its entire program due to the pilot strike announced on Friday. Around 800 flights carrying 130,000 affected passengers have been canceled at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs, the company announced on Thursday. Several hundred passengers from Switzerland also crashed. Lufthansa had to cancel 13 flights from Zurich to Frankfurt and Munich on Friday alone. There are also flights from Germany to Switzerland. Lufthansa offers flights to and from Geneva.

The Lufthansa pilots’ union has announced a strike on Friday. Union Cockpit said on Thursday night that wage negotiations with the airline had again failed.

