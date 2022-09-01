Lufthansa pilots went on strike on Friday

There will be another strike at Lufthansa on Friday. The airline has now responded by canceling 800 flights. Flights to Switzerland are also affected.

Lufthansa is canceling almost its entire program due to the pilot strike announced on Friday. Around 800 flights carrying 130,000 affected passengers have been canceled at the Munich and Frankfurt hubs, the company announced on Thursday. Several hundred passengers from Switzerland also crashed. Lufthansa had to cancel 13 flights from Zurich to Frankfurt and Munich on Friday alone. There are also flights from Germany to Switzerland. Lufthansa offers flights to and from Geneva.

The Lufthansa pilots’ union has announced a strike on Friday. Union Cockpit said on Thursday night that wage negotiations with the airline had again failed.

Lufthansa Cargo and Deutsche Lufthansa AG pilots have now been called for a day-long strike on September 2. Lufthansa flights departing from Germany to go on strike

Cockpit spokesman Matthias Baier explained that Lufthansa took advantage of a negotiation date this week, “but did not use it to move towards the union’s demands with an improved offer.” Bayer added: “Therefore, we must use only the labor dispute to press our demands.”

“In order to avoid labor disputes, Lufthansa must offer a significantly improved offer,” said Marcel Grohls, head of collective bargaining policy at the cockpit union. “We are a long way off at this point. We need future-proofing of wage structures across all occupational groups to compensate for the loss in real wages.

In late July, cockpit members overwhelmingly voted in favor of a potential labor dispute.

In early August, the Verdi union reached a collective agreement with Lufthansa for ground staff, providing for significant wage increases. It used to be one 26-hour warning strike by ground floor workers. As a result, Lufthansa had to cancel more than 1,000 flights in the middle of the holiday season. (AFP/smt)