Common Mistakes When Cooking With Garlic

Published
Mostly wrongCooking with Knobli: Are You Making Any of These Mistakes?
When used correctly, garlic adds a lot of flavor. This way you avoid becoming bitter or losing its positive qualities.
- Van
If you cook with garlic, its famous taste should be as much as possible. However, typical errors in preparation can affect the aroma and quality of vegetables.
Add directly to the pan
When the oil is hot in the pan, add the garlic and onion. Incorrect. Onion and garlic are fried at different times – garlic burns very quickly, becomes hard and has an unpleasant bitter taste.
Or it completely loses its flavor in foods that are cooked for too long. So add garlic to the pan at the end – it will thank you with a good taste.
Use more
Can you love garlic more? Actually, yes, by overdosing on foods. Garlic is known for its strong flavor – too much garlic can overwhelm and overpower the other flavors in a dish.
Grilled very hot
If garlic is roasted too hot, it will burn quickly – especially if cut into small pieces. But it's burnt on the outside (not great) and raw on the inside. Low to medium heat on the hob is sufficient for frying.
What happens in the pan does not apply in the oven: here you can bake whole cloves of garlic at high temperatures. A little tip: pre-press the garlic clove with the flat side of your kitchen knife. This causes the cells to rupture and release the popular flavors. Plus, the garlic heats up more evenly.
Betting the wrong way
If it's difficult to get rid of the smell on your fingers after chopping, you may want to use canned garlic powder or pre-peeled, packaged garlic. However, it doesn't offer anywhere near the flavor that fresh garlic gives you.
Use sprouted garlic
When your garlic bulb sprouts, the vegetable develops a sharp, bitter flavor. But you don't have to throw it away now: remove the germ before preparing it. This ensures a smooth taste for a long time.
Incorrect storage
Garlic will overripe quickly. Therefore, it is better to store it in a dark, cool place. This can be a crock pot with a lid or a paper bag and placed in a bread pan. Garlic is not in the refrigerator.
Which of the above garlic mistakes did you make?
Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?
Morning and end of day news overview, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Ukraine News: Amherd writes to Putin, Kiev welcomes US billions
War in Sudan – “Life has become impossible for people in Sudan” – News
The investor claims he was blackmailed out of tens of thousands of euros. Top officials in the country are said to be involved