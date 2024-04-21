Common Mistakes When Cooking With Garlic

When used correctly, garlic adds a lot of flavor. This way you avoid becoming bitter or losing its positive qualities.

If you cook with garlic, its famous taste should be as much as possible. However, typical errors in preparation can affect the aroma and quality of vegetables.

Add directly to the pan

When the oil is hot in the pan, add the garlic and onion. Incorrect. Onion and garlic are fried at different times – garlic burns very quickly, becomes hard and has an unpleasant bitter taste.

Onions and garlic are fried differently. Bexels / Karolina Grabowska

Or it completely loses its flavor in foods that are cooked for too long. So add garlic to the pan at the end – it will thank you with a good taste.

Use more

Can you love garlic more? Actually, yes, by overdosing on foods. Garlic is known for its strong flavor – too much garlic can overwhelm and overpower the other flavors in a dish.

Garlic should not be found in many dishes, but it should not be too much. Pixels / Leeluthfirst

Grilled very hot

If garlic is roasted too hot, it will burn quickly – especially if cut into small pieces. But it's burnt on the outside (not great) and raw on the inside. Low to medium heat on the hob is sufficient for frying.

Chopped into smaller pieces, garlic burns even faster. Pexels/Rdne

What happens in the pan does not apply in the oven: here you can bake whole cloves of garlic at high temperatures. A little tip: pre-press the garlic clove with the flat side of your kitchen knife. This causes the cells to rupture and release the popular flavors. Plus, the garlic heats up more evenly.

You can press fresh garlic cloves with the flat side of a knife. Crushing breaks up the cells and releases the flavors. Pexels / Catscoming

Betting the wrong way

If it's difficult to get rid of the smell on your fingers after chopping, you may want to use canned garlic powder or pre-peeled, packaged garlic. However, it doesn't offer anywhere near the flavor that fresh garlic gives you.

Use sprouted garlic

When your garlic bulb sprouts, the vegetable develops a sharp, bitter flavor. But you don't have to throw it away now: remove the germ before preparing it. This ensures a smooth taste for a long time.

If your garlic bulbs sprout, this will affect the flavor. Getty Images/iStockPhoto

Incorrect storage

Garlic will overripe quickly. Therefore, it is better to store it in a dark, cool place. This can be a crock pot with a lid or a paper bag and placed in a bread pan. Garlic is not in the refrigerator.

Which of the above garlic mistakes did you make?