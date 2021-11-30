November 30, 2021

Republic instead of monarchy: Barbados separates from the Queen

Arzu

    Inauguration of President Sandra Mason (center): Prince Charles (left) attends the British Royal Family.

    With this act, Barbados finally relinquished the British crown.

    Pop star Rihanna also attended the celebration.

    Until now, Queen Elizabeth II (left) was the head of state. Sandra Mason (right) now assumes this responsibility as president.

In the presence of the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles, Judge Sandra Mason was sworn in as Barbados’ first female president and new head of state on Tuesday night. Shortly after midnight (local time), Mason had a gun salute and a parade of civil servants in National Heroes Square in the capital, Bridgetown.

For 200 years – until a year ago – there was no statue of British Admiral Horacio Nelson. Amid protests against racism and colonialism around the world, the government removed the statue from Central Square, which pays homage to the country’s heroes. “When we do not know who we are; if we do not know what to fight for, we will be exploited and colonized again,” said Prime Minister Mia Motley.

