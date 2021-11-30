Lufthansa and Swiss subsidiaries continue to fly to South Africa

Despite warnings from the German government, Lufthansa continues to fly to South Africa. Swiss airlines have not canceled flights either.
- Due to a new virus variant called Omikron, warnings against traveling to South Africa are on the rise.
- More and more parts of Africa are classified as areas of viral variation.
- Lufthansa and Swiss airlines have not yet canceled their flights.
Although Tight warnings The German federal government did not cancel any flights prior to the trip to South Africa. Because new Virus variant Omikron Warned not to travel to the south of Africa. “There is currently no change in the flight schedule and our flights are still well booked,” a Lufthansa spokesman said on Monday.
Swiss and Edelweiss also fly regularly
Lufthansa flies 17 times a week from Germany to South Africa, as announced by the airline last week.
As of Sunday, South Africa and seven other countries in the region have been classified as virus variant areas by the German Foreign Office. This means that airlines will only be allowed to return from there if they are German citizens or residents of Germany. Returning passengers should be screened and isolated for 14 days, including those who have been vaccinated.
According to the Zurich Airport website, there are no flights from Switzerland to South Africa or Switzerland. Edelweiss Painted. Swiss officials also have entry and exit on Friday Travel rules for and from South Africa Customized. Only Swiss and Liechtenstein citizens are allowed to carry. In addition, each passenger must show a negative Govt test result, even if vaccinated.
In Switzerland, Lufthansa subsidiaries Swiss and Edelweiss Nine flights a week on the plan. The Swiss fly once a day to Johannesburg, South Africa. The Edelweiss He drives to Cape Town twice a week.
