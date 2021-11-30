Scholz compulsory vaccine tightens the action of +++ cantons

Stories about the miracle weapon Ivermectin against Govt-19 have been around for a long time, especially on social media. This drug is not approved against Covid-19 or experts have not found clear effects against Covid-19. According to the STA and DPA report today, Ivermectin is highly toxic.

In early November, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products announced that Swissmedic, the worm agent agent Ivermect, topped the list of illegally imported Covit-19 drugs.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has so far found no evidence for the efficacy of Ivermectin against Govit-19, which is due to the need for artificial oxygen delivery or death after corona infection. The Commission cites an overview of 14 clinical trials from July 2021.

In it, the researchers write that the studies they considered were small and only partially high-quality. “We do not know the efficacy and safety of Ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of Govit-19.” Overall, the available credible evidence does not support the use of Covit-19 for treatment or prevention outside of well-designed studies.

Similarly, the European Pharmaceuticals Agency EMA recommends the use of Ivermectin only in the context of clinical trials. In March he wrote about random study results, some showing no effect, others possible. “Most of the studies tested by the EMA were small and had additional restrictions, including the use of different dosages and compatible drugs,” the EU authority explained in its decision against the epidemic.

The WHO maintains its March assessment: “The effects of Ivermectin on death, artificial ventilation, hospitalization, hospital stay and virus removal are uncertain because any evidence for these results is highly uncertain,” it said in September. Sixteen studies with a total of 2400 participants showed a “high risk of bias and high inaccuracy”.

In animals, Ivermectin is used in injectable or paste form to treat parasitic infections. In some countries people have low doses of Ivermectin tablets – but not in Switzerland.

According to the information in the package, liver disease, blood in the urine, nausea, vomiting, tremors, difficulty breathing, testicular pain, balance disorders or seizures may occur after taking the drug. Experts from the US FDA write that overdose can lead to coma or death.