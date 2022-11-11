Putin’s army even recruits students

Before finishing school, the 18-year-old is called to military service through the back door. His mother tries hard to free him.

1/6 18-year-old Nikita’s mother tells an incredible story.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have many problems. There is a lack of motivation, equipment and players. The Kremlin boss has provided supplies with partial mobilization. Even before that – and even after the invasion of Ukraine – he sent men to the front. One of them was a student, just 18 years old. In late February, Nikita was forcibly recruited into the war from the Russian-annexed Donetsk region, Russian newspaper “Novaya Gazeta” reported.

As the mother told the newspaper, police officers suddenly appeared on her doorstep during the school holidays. Nikita was told to go to the recruitment office. “He should do a lesson for young fighters. He knows how to assemble and disassemble a machine gun,” the men said.

A day later, Nikita and his mother arrived at the recruitment office of the Donetsk region. There Nikita was told that he would only be away from home for “a few days”.

“No One Can Help Me”

Two weeks after the invitation, there is still no sign of Nikita. Finally his mother found out: her son was sent to the Crimea and transferred to Cherson. Straight ahead. Without military training.

“Nikita was sick there, but no one could help him. There was no medical department in the army,” the mother continued to inform. In addition, there was always not enough food. “Sometimes there was no food for several days. One loaf of bread for four people, that’s all. In the spring, the soldiers In the absence of water they even drank melted snow.

Nikita received a diploma at the front. “He had no chance to continue his studies at university. He’s just in front,” the mother continued. She’s been trying to free her son for the past few weeks — without success. “No one can help me,” the mother says. “He’s never been home in those months. That’s just sad.” (Jiz)