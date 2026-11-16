Reese’s is bringing back its oversized peanut butter cup pie for Thanksgiving 2026, giving American shoppers another opportunity to purchase the limited-edition holiday treat. The popular dessert will be available online starting November 16 for $49.99, while some Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club locations have already stocked it.

The return follows strong demand for the original Reese’s Pie, which sold out in less than two hours when Hershey introduced it in 2021.

Reese’s Brings Back Its Giant Peanut Butter Cup Pie for Thanksgiving

The Hershey Company is reviving one of its most talked-about seasonal products as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings.

Unlike traditional holiday pies, the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie consists of a massive peanut butter cup surrounded by a ridged milk chocolate shell.

Measuring approximately nine inches in diameter and weighing more than three pounds, the dessert offers a chocolate-and-peanut-butter alternative to familiar Thanksgiving favorites such as pumpkin and pecan pie.

When the product debuted in 2021, Hershey released just 3,000 pies. Every one sold within two hours, demonstrating considerable consumer interest.

The company says the 2026 return responds to continued demand from Reese’s fans.

Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie Price Increases to $49.99

This year’s online price is $49.99, representing a $5 increase from the original launch price.

Hershey is limiting purchases to two pies per order to help distribute the available inventory among customers.

The company has not disclosed how many pies will be offered through its online store.

With Thanksgiving approaching, shoppers planning to serve the dessert should review estimated delivery dates before completing their purchases.

When Does the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie Go on Sale?

The limited-edition Reese’s Pie goes on sale through Hershey’s official online store on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The scheduled launch times across the United States are:

Eastern Time: 9 a.m.

Central Time: 8 a.m.

Mountain Time: 7 a.m.

Pacific Time: 6 a.m.

Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

Online Waitlist Available Before Launch

Hershey has provided a waitlist on its product page for customers interested in receiving a reminder about the sale.

However, joining the waitlist does not reserve a pie or guarantee availability.

Customers must still place their orders once sales begin.

Hershey also indicated that specific delivery estimates were unavailable ahead of the online launch.

Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club Have Already Stocked Reese’s Pie

Although Hershey scheduled its online release for mid-November, shoppers began reporting sightings of the seasonal dessert at warehouse retailers in October.

Food blogger Markie Devo highlighted sightings at Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club on October 15, crediting the social media account @jerseyfoodnfinds with an early discovery.

Hershey confirmed that select warehouse clubs had received limited quantities but did not identify every participating store.

Costco Price Reportedly Lower Than Hershey’s Online Store

According to inventory-tracking service Warehouse Runner, Costco listed the 52-ounce Reese’s Pie for $39.99 on November 13.

That price was $10 below Hershey’s announced online price.

The tracker reported the following inventory information across 73 Costco warehouses:

58 locations: In stock

13 locations: Low inventory

2 locations: Out of stock

These figures represent a snapshot of inventory rather than guaranteed current availability.

Costco members can search for item number 2070751 in the Costco app or contact their local warehouse to confirm pricing and stock before visiting.

How to Store and Serve the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie

Hershey recommends keeping the Reese’s Pie in a cool, dry location at room temperature, protected from direct sunlight and excessive heat.

Customers who refrigerate the dessert should allow it to return to room temperature before cutting it.

How Many People Can One Reese’s Pie Serve?

Despite its relatively compact nine-inch diameter, the dessert is designed to be divided into small portions because of its rich chocolate and peanut butter filling.

Packaging from the original 2021 release recommended cutting the pie into approximately 48 slices.

That makes it a potential option for large Thanksgiving gatherings, office celebrations or holiday parties where guests want a small serving of something sweet.

Limited-Edition Reese’s Pie Adds Another Option to Thanksgiving Desserts

The return of the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie highlights continued consumer interest in seasonal candy products and unconventional holiday desserts.

With its $49.99 online price, limited distribution and history of selling out quickly, the oversized peanut butter cup could once again attract significant demand.

Shoppers hoping to include it in their Thanksgiving celebrations may benefit from checking local warehouse availability or ordering promptly when Hershey’s online sale begins.