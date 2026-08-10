Call of Duty Reportedly Plans New Sub-Series for 2027, Moving Beyond Black Ops and Modern Warfare

Activision is reportedly preparing for a significant shift in the Call of Duty franchise, with plans to introduce an entirely new sub-series in 2027. The change would move the long-running shooter franchise beyond its familiar Black Ops and Modern Warfare labels as Activision also prepares its next major release.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Reportedly Set for October 23

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled to launch on October 23, 2026, according to the report. The game would become the 23rd main installment in the Call of Duty franchise and continue Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare storyline.

A more extensive presentation covering gameplay and online multiplayer modes is expected during the COD Next livestream on August 21. Digital pre-orders are also expected to provide early access to open beta testing following the presentation.

The upcoming release continues Activision’s annual Call of Duty cycle while introducing several gameplay and technology changes designed for current-generation hardware.

Campaign Expands Across Korea, New York, Paris and Mumbai

The story campaign will reportedly center on a large-scale military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, while also taking players to several major international locations, including New York City, Paris and Mumbai.

For U.S. players, the inclusion of New York adds a recognizable domestic setting to a campaign otherwise focused heavily on international conflict.

Modern Warfare 4 is also expected to introduce new shooting physics technology that removes traditional mechanical hip fire. Other reported changes include an upgraded parkour system and a complete skill tree allowing players to develop their operators.

The title is planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. Previous-generation console versions are reportedly not part of development, marking a further transition away from older gaming hardware.

Call of Duty Could Leave Black Ops and Modern Warfare Behind in 2027

Beyond the 2026 release, the larger change could arrive with the following Call of Duty installment.

According to insider reports, Activision’s 2027 Call of Duty game is expected to abandon both the Black Ops and Modern Warfare branding. Instead, the publisher would introduce a new lineup within the franchise.

Such a move would represent a notable change for Call of Duty. Black Ops and Modern Warfare have been among the franchise’s most recognizable brands for years, with Activision repeatedly returning to the two series for major releases.

Details about the proposed new sub-series, including its setting, storyline and official name, have not been announced.

Next-Generation Consoles Could Shape the New Call of Duty

The unannounced 2027 project is reportedly being developed with next-generation console capabilities in mind. That approach could allow developers to introduce more advanced graphics, physics, artificial intelligence systems and larger gameplay environments without being constrained by older hardware.

The report also suggests the game could potentially be associated with the launch window for Sony’s next-generation PlayStation console, commonly referred to as the PlayStation 6. However, no official launch plans connecting the game with future PlayStation hardware have been confirmed.

A next-generation-focused Call of Duty would give Activision and its development studios an opportunity to establish a new technical foundation for the franchise while simultaneously introducing a new creative identity.

A Potential Turning Point for the Call of Duty Franchise

Moving away from Black Ops and Modern Warfare would be one of the most substantial branding changes in Call of Duty’s recent history. A new sub-series could provide Activision with greater flexibility to explore different settings, characters and gameplay systems while maintaining the core first-person shooter identity of the franchise.

For now, attention remains on Modern Warfare 4 and its expected October 23 release. More details about its gameplay and multiplayer features are expected at COD Next on August 21, while Activision’s reported plans for the 2027 installment remain unannounced.

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