Escape From Tarkov Delays Seasons Update and First Post-Launch Wipe Until August 3

Battlestate Games has postponed one of the biggest updates since Escape From Tarkov officially launched, pushing back the debut of its new seasonal progression system and the game’s first post-launch wipe.

The highly anticipated Escape From Tarkov 1.1.0.0 update, originally expected to arrive before the end of July, will now launch on August 3, according to game director Nikita Buyanov. The delay also extends the ongoing Blackout in-game event, giving players additional time to participate before the update goes live.

Why the Escape From Tarkov Update Was Delayed

Battlestate Games confirmed through a social media announcement from Buyanov that update 1.1.0.0 has been moved from its planned July release window to August 3.

While the studio did not provide a detailed explanation for the postponement, release delays have become a familiar occurrence for longtime Escape From Tarkov players, particularly when major updates introduce significant gameplay changes.

The revised schedule means players will have to wait a few extra days before experiencing the game’s new seasonal mechanics.

Blackout Event Extended

Because of the delay, the limited-time Blackout event will remain active longer than originally planned.

Battlestate Games has not announced a new end date, but the extension gives players additional opportunities to complete event objectives and unlock the exclusive achievement tied to the event before it concludes.

Kord Breach Brings a New Seasonal System

The centerpiece of update 1.1.0.0 is the introduction of the Kord Breach system, a major overhaul that changes how progression works in Escape From Tarkov.

Traditionally, Tarkov has relied on periodic global wipes that reset every player’s progress, inventory, and character development. These wipes help keep the game’s economy balanced while giving the community a fresh start.

Under the new Kord Breach system, players will instead be able to create a new seasonal character that begins from scratch while benefiting from unique bonuses designed for the season. The system also introduces balancing mechanics intended to offset those advantages.

Unlike previous wipes, however, players will have the option to keep their existing main character instead of losing all progress. This marks a significant shift from Tarkov’s long-standing progression model.

Community Reaction Remains Mixed

The decision to let players retain their original characters has sparked debate within the Escape From Tarkov community.

Some players welcome the added flexibility, especially those who have invested hundreds of hours into building their characters and inventories. Others have expressed concerns that allowing veteran and seasonal characters to coexist could create matchmaking or balance issues, potentially affecting the competitive experience.

As the launch approaches, many players are waiting to see exactly how Battlestate Games implements the new system and whether additional balancing measures will address those concerns.

What Else Is Coming in Update 1.1.0.0?

Beyond the seasonal progression changes, update 1.1.0.0 is expected to deliver one of the largest content updates since the game’s official release.

According to previously shared information, players can expect:

New Weapons and Customization

The update introduces additional weapons and expanded customization options, giving players more flexibility when building their loadouts.

Task System Rework

Battlestate Games is also rolling out a significant overhaul of the game’s task system, aiming to improve progression and streamline quest completion.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

The patch includes numerous quality-of-life updates designed to improve the overall gameplay experience, alongside various balancing adjustments and system refinements.

Looking Ahead

Although the delay pushes the update beyond its original July target, the wait is relatively short. If the revised schedule holds, Escape From Tarkov’s first post-launch wipe and the debut of the Kord Breach seasonal system will arrive on August 3, introducing one of the game’s most significant progression changes to date while extending the ongoing Blackout event for players eager to earn its exclusive rewards.

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