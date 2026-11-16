Microsoft has revealed that a software defect introduced in July 2026 played a central role in the widespread Microsoft 365 outage on November 12. The disruption affected Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, and other cloud services worldwide, leaving millions of users struggling to access email and essential workplace tools for more than 12 hours.

According to Microsoft’s preliminary investigation, three separate infrastructure problems combined to trigger a cascading network failure that eventually rendered approximately 80% of the company’s networking gateway servers unresponsive.

Microsoft 365 Outage Traced to Software Defect Introduced in July

The disruption began shortly after Microsoft Teams experienced a separate service interruption. As Microsoft attempted to restore normal operations, additional problems emerged across its cloud infrastructure.

Initial recovery efforts failed, prolonging the outage and affecting organizations and individuals that depend on Microsoft 365 for daily communication and productivity.

On November 16, Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna provided a detailed explanation of the incident on X, outlining how a previously undetected software defect interacted with network capacity limitations and changes in traffic patterns.

Hidden Software Bug Escaped Microsoft’s Testing Process

The underlying software defect originated in July 2026, when Microsoft deployed an update intended to address an issue involving its Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers.

The update introduced a problem known as lock contention, in which competing processes interfere with one another’s ability to access shared resources. Under certain workloads, the defect could cause servers to stop responding.

Although the update passed Microsoft’s standard testing procedures and was deployed globally over several weeks, the problem remained undetected.

Microsoft determined that its testing environments primarily relied on older servers with fewer CPU cores. The defect was more likely to emerge on newer, more powerful systems with higher core counts.

As a result, the company’s testing procedures failed to reproduce the conditions that ultimately triggered the outage.

Three Infrastructure Problems Combined to Cause Global Failure

Microsoft identified three factors that contributed to the November 12 disruption.

1. Teams Traffic Shift Increased Network Demand

Several hours before the widespread outage, Microsoft redirected Teams traffic from an alternative networking gateway to the primary gateway responsible for handling Exchange Online traffic.

The move was part of a standard failover procedure designed to maintain Teams availability.

However, the additional traffic increased demand on the primary gateway and changed its normal workload patterns.

2. Existing Infrastructure Issue Reduced Server Capacity

An unrelated technical problem from the previous day had already made approximately 14% of the networking gateway’s server capacity unavailable.

Microsoft said the remaining 86% was sufficient to handle ordinary traffic levels.

However, the combination of reduced capacity and additional Teams traffic created conditions that exposed the previously hidden software defect.

3. Automatic Traffic Redirection Triggered Cascading Failures

When the affected servers became unresponsive, Microsoft’s infrastructure automatically redirected traffic to healthy servers.

Under normal circumstances, this process helps maintain service availability during individual server failures.

In this case, however, the redirected traffic placed additional pressure on functioning servers, triggering the same software defect.

The failures spread rapidly as more servers became overloaded.

Within less than two hours, approximately 80% of Microsoft’s networking gateway fleet had become unresponsive.

Microsoft also identified a separate issue that prevented its regional and capacity-partition safeguards from containing the cascading failure, allowing the disruption to spread globally.

Why Outlook and Exchange Online Were Particularly Affected

Some Microsoft 365 services were able to bypass the affected networking infrastructure.

Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Office applications successfully shifted away from the failing gateways, helping reduce the impact on those services.

Exchange Online, however, could not use the same alternative routing mechanism.

Consequently, Outlook and Exchange Online users experienced prolonged email disruptions while Microsoft worked to restore the underlying infrastructure.

Microsoft acknowledged that its established recovery mechanisms were not designed to handle a failure of this magnitude.

Attempts to restart affected servers initially proved unsuccessful because accumulated network traffic overwhelmed them as soon as they returned online.

Microsoft Developed Emergency Fix to Restore Services

Although engineers identified the July software defect as the underlying cause, reversing the original update was not straightforward.

Because the faulty code had been deployed months earlier, Microsoft determined that a conventional rollback would be difficult.

Instead, engineers developed a targeted software update that restored the affected code path to its previously functioning state.

Recovery Required Controlled Server Restarts

Microsoft implemented the repair through a phased recovery process.

Engineers temporarily removed large groups of affected servers from service, applied the software correction, restarted the systems, and gradually returned them to production.

This controlled approach helped prevent accumulated traffic from immediately overwhelming the repaired infrastructure.

Microsoft Plans Final Outage Report and Preventive Measures

Microsoft said it expects to publish a final post-incident report later this week, providing additional technical findings and outlining measures intended to prevent similar disruptions.

The investigation highlights the risks associated with complex cloud infrastructure, where software defects, capacity limitations, and automated recovery systems can interact in unexpected ways.

For businesses and individuals relying on Microsoft 365, the November 12 outage underscores the importance of resilient cloud services and effective disaster recovery procedures. Microsoft’s forthcoming report is expected to clarify how the company plans to strengthen its testing, infrastructure safeguards, and recovery capabilities following the global disruption.