Poland won the war in Ukraine

1/7 What will happen if Ukraine wins the war?

Ciara SchlenzNews editor

Things were not looking good for the Russians at this time. Putin’s forces push Ukraine back. Instead of winning, players must now defend. At the same time, Eastern European and Baltic countries in particular are looking to Ukraine and hoping for a victory against the Russians – especially Poland. Russia’s defeat would alter the balance of power forever.

With a Russian defeat, Poland will practically eliminate its biggest enemy – even within the EU, and many things could change in the country’s favor. Ukraine’s victory would also represent a historic opportunity to emerge from peripheral status and rebalance the larger Western EU member states.

As Guy-Olaf Lang (55), a scientist at the EU/Europe Research Group of the Foundation for Science and Politics, explains in an interview with Blick, Ukraine’s entry into the EU also plays an important role. “If Ukraine joins the EU at some point, the EU’s center of gravity will shift further eastward. Poland and now East-Central Europe will emerge from their peripheral status.”

A shift of power to the east is possible

A venture that requires one prerequisite above all: economic strength. According to Guido Gozzi (58), professor of macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen, this condition is already met. “Poland has grown significantly over the past two decades,” he tells Blick. Generous Polish support for Ukraine is also a driving force.

“Consolidation of brotherhood with Ukraine will help Poland grow in harmony with its post-war recovery. Although Poland was a poor partner of victorious Germany in the past, it appears to be a leading and exemplary country in its relations with Ukraine.”

According to Cozzi, it is very possible that the EU center of power will shift to the east. Poland will expand even better and Ukraine will also have access to a massive free fund promised by the EU to rebuild all its buildings. If the restructuring succeeds, the influence of the eastern part of the EU will rise to a level comparable to that of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain.

More power to Poland means more power to America

As good as that sounds, Long also has concerns. “Many member states are skeptical about enlargement and are calling for internal structural reforms in the EU before future accessions.” Only Poland has consistently supported Ukraine’s accession to the EU. And it was believed to give them strategic depth against Russia. “On the other hand, Poland is one of the countries that does not want any EU reforms in the direction of further majority decisions or a ‘deeper’ direction of European integration.”

If Eastern European countries gain strength, America in particular should rejoice. “Poland has become our most important partner in continental Europe,” said a senior US Army Europe official, adding that Poland has played a key role in supporting Ukraine and bolstering NATO’s defenses in the Baltic region. “politics” Recently reported.

It is no coincidence that Poland is held in such high regard by the United States. According to Long, the interests of many countries in Central and Eastern Europe overlap with those of the United States. “The war gave a new impetus to the relations between Poland and other countries in the region and the United States. In the eyes of these countries, the United States, with its military might, was ultimately the only effective guarantee of their security.

It will remain so in the future: “We now see that America’s commitment to Europe’s security is still vital. European countries and the EU are making slow progress in developing their defense policy and military capabilities.”