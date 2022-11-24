November 24, 2022

Poland won the war in Ukraine

What will happen if Ukraine wins the war?

Things were not looking good for the Russians at this time. Putin’s forces push Ukraine back. Instead of winning, players must now defend. At the same time, Eastern European and Baltic countries in particular are looking to Ukraine and hoping for a victory against the Russians – especially Poland. Russia’s defeat would alter the balance of power forever.

With a Russian defeat, Poland will practically eliminate its biggest enemy – even within the EU, and many things could change in the country’s favor. Ukraine’s victory would also represent a historic opportunity to emerge from peripheral status and rebalance the larger Western EU member states.

