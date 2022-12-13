December 14, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Peter Spühler wins 2.3 billion order with Stadler Rail in Kazakhstan

Terence Abbott 6 hours ago 1 min read

Over 500 sleeper and couchette cars

Peter Spühler lands 2.3 billion order with Stadler

Eastern Swiss railbuilder Stadler Rail has secured a major order from Kazakh Railways. Stadler will deliver and maintain 537 sleeping and couchette cars.

1/2

Peter Spühler received a large order in Kazakhstan.

Stadler Rail tycoon Peter Spühler (63) lands a big fish: The Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer won an order worth 2.3 billion euros in Kazakhstan, Stadler announced Tuesday evening. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the framework contract also includes a 20-year maintenance contract.

Stadler also takes over a local production facility in Astana with about 100 employees. Technology transfer to the Kazakh capital and training of local employees at other Stadler plants should take place gradually.

See also  Trump-critical presenter Chris Wallace has left Fox News for CNN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Zelensky wants Russia out by Christmas

14 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Researchers are hoping for an improvement in nuclear fusion

22 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The most important responses to the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

Peter Spühler wins 2.3 billion order with Stadler Rail in Kazakhstan

6 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Zelensky wants Russia out by Christmas

14 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Researchers are hoping for an improvement in nuclear fusion

22 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The most important responses to the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo

1 day ago Terence Abbott