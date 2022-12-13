Peter Spühler wins 2.3 billion order with Stadler Rail in Kazakhstan

Eastern Swiss railbuilder Stadler Rail has secured a major order from Kazakh Railways. Stadler will deliver and maintain 537 sleeping and couchette cars.

1/2 Peter Spühler received a large order in Kazakhstan.

Stadler Rail tycoon Peter Spühler (63) lands a big fish: The Swiss rail vehicle manufacturer won an order worth 2.3 billion euros in Kazakhstan, Stadler announced Tuesday evening. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the framework contract also includes a 20-year maintenance contract.

Stadler also takes over a local production facility in Astana with about 100 employees. Technology transfer to the Kazakh capital and training of local employees at other Stadler plants should take place gradually.

Stadler Rail recently closed its major plant in Belarus as a result of sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine. Production was completely shifted to countries like Poland.

According to the report, sleeping and couchette cars are scheduled to be delivered to Kazakh Railways in 2030. There is also an option for additional orders to further modernize the country’s railway fleet. (sda/smt)