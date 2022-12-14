The climate activist makes a fool of himself with a firm hand

Climate activists in Germany are once again taking to the streets. One of them had too much glue on his hand. His firm hand has become the subject of mockery on the internet.

In general, climate activists are quickly removed from the streets – even if they stick to the asphalt. The same thing happened in Mainz, Germany on Friday morning. Activists of the “Last Generation” group blocked an important road.

A demonstrator (38) pressed very hard on the resin tube. The police could not untie his right hand. Special glue, a mixture of sand and super glue, held firmly. So the city’s construction workers had to move with heavy equipment. A portion of the road was cut with a hammer drill SWR reported. According to the city of Mainz, the street was immediately repaired after the activist and his hand were cut.

“Last Generation” later posted several pictures of the action, with the activist holding his firm hand up to the camera and not exactly looking happy.

The group really wanted to draw attention to the protest and how serious they were about it. But instead of encouragement, there is now more derision. The sure-handed activist was given the nickname “Terminator” on Twitter. “Next time, please stick the head,” reads one comment. Another writes: “Louis Peton glove”.

No need to take him to the hospital

But some people also wondered what the poor man’s situation would be like. Some even suspected amputation. As bad as it sounds, but according to his own statement, the activist “got the stuff” without help, he assures “SWR.” Now the hand is free again. He did not need to go to the hospital or require any other special treatment. Before action, he knew what he was getting himself into.

The sticky protest caused massive traffic jams in the morning, with firemen and police diverting traffic and letting activists out onto the streets. It is not yet clear whether the climate group will be charged.

Raids for operations at oil refineries

Regardless of the move, many members of the “last generation” were searching for homes on Tuesday. They are charged with creating or supporting a criminal organization, a spokesman for Neuruppin’s public prosecutor told the AFP news agency. Eleven properties are affected, one of which is in Brandenburg. The group strongly criticized the searches and made it clear that they wanted to continue their actions.

The public prosecutor said the starting point of the action was the April protests at the PCK Swed oil refinery. In Schwedt, among others, the sliders were closed. No arrests were made. It will be determined on the basis of alleged disturbance of public services. (jmh/AFP)