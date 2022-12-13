Zelensky wants Russia out by Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is again talking about withdrawing Russia. He gives Christmas as the date. Now he wants to know what they say about it in Russia.

“The response from Moscow will show what they really want”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants Russian soldiers out of his country by Christmas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) has hinted to Moscow that occupation forces should be withdrawn from Ukraine by Christmas. With this move, Russia can show its true intentions, Zelensky said in a video link to the G7 summit in Berlin on Monday.

If Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine, this will ensure a credible ceasefire. “I don’t see any reason why Russia shouldn’t do it now at Christmas. The response from Moscow will show what they really want,” Zelenski was also quoted by the Union State Agency.

Zelensky demands this from the G7 countries

Ukraine’s president has urged the G7 to send more weapons and natural gas to Ukraine. His country needs “about two billion cubic meters” of extra gas to get through the winter.

The G7 should provide “modern tanks” and “artillery and long-range missiles,” he said.The G7 nations pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its self-defense against Russia during the video link.

Benefits lead to “Kremlin arrogance.”

Zelensky clarifies: Russia still has an advantage in artillery and missiles. This situation contributes to “Kremlin arrogance”. Ten months after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, the Ukrainian president proposed a “World Peace Summit” for Ukraine.

The meeting was supposed to decide “how and when to implement the points of the Ukrainian peace formula” to ensure Ukraine’s security and regional unity. Zelensky called on Russia to “take concrete and significant steps towards a diplomatic agreement”.

An international aid conference for Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday in Paris. The country is currently suffering from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in particular. As a result, Ukraine has consumed more gas than expected and now needs additional support, Zelenskiy said. (SDA)