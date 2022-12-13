December 13, 2022

Zelensky wants Russia out by Christmas

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

“The response from Moscow will show what they really want”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is again talking about withdrawing Russia. He gives Christmas as the date. Now he wants to know what they say about it in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants Russian soldiers out of his country by Christmas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) has hinted to Moscow that occupation forces should be withdrawn from Ukraine by Christmas. With this move, Russia can show its true intentions, Zelensky said in a video link to the G7 summit in Berlin on Monday.

If Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine, this will ensure a credible ceasefire. “I don’t see any reason why Russia shouldn’t do it now at Christmas. The response from Moscow will show what they really want,” Zelenski was also quoted by the Union State Agency.

