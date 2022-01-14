“Partygate” in Great Britain – Johnson’s staff reportedly celebrating before Prince Phillips’ funeral

Johnson’s staff is said to have celebrated before Prince Phillips’ funeral
Boris Johnson The scandal is spreading. According to a media report, employees of the Prime Minister’s Office held another ceremony.
Dozens of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff are said to have celebrated two locking parties at his official residence ahead of the Queen’s wife, Prince Philip’s funeral in April.
As reported by the “Daily Telegraph” newspaper on Friday night, a total of about 30 people participated. People danced while drinking alcohol. At that time, strict communication and distance rules were used due to corona infection. Due to regulations, the Queen had to sit alone in the church of her Windsor home the next day, where her husband, whom she had married for 73 years, was buried.
The photo of the lonely queen is one of the finest records of the epidemic and has touched the hearts of millions of Britons. Now the anger has increased. “When she’s in mourning, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.” No. 10 », said Angela Rainer, vice president of the largest opposition Labor party. The stench blows from the fish’s head.
It is the first locked party to come to power in government since 2021. Johnson is already under great pressure for violating Corona rules during the first lockout in May 2020. On Wednesday he confessed and apologized to the British Parliament for attending a garden party at Government Headquarters on Downing Street. At the time, the country was under severe corona lockout and even meetings with more than two people outside were banned.
Douglas Rose, leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, openly opposed Johnson and, like four Tory MPs, called for his resignation. Johnson’s confidant Jacob Reese-Mock described Rose as “light-weight.” This comment was again criticized as “helpless” by Tory MP Tobias Elwood. Elwood told the radio station on Thursday that he welcomed Johnson’s apology. “But the matter is far from over,” he stressed. The scandal provoked “understandable, real anger.”
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis expressed an understanding of the “anger” and “frustration” of citizens. He said the head of government’s apology was “very, very honest.”
“The matter is far off”
First, however, the case will be investigated by government official Sue Gray, who is already leading a multi-party investigation into alleged violations of corona rules in government circles. Johnson said an internal investigation would have to wait before any consequences could be drawn up.
