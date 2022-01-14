“Partygate” in Great Britain – Johnson’s staff reportedly celebrating before Prince Phillips’ funeral

– Johnson’s staff is said to have celebrated before Prince Phillips’ funeral Boris Johnson The scandal is spreading. According to a media report, employees of the Prime Minister’s Office held another ceremony.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted wrongdoing in parliament on Wednesday. (January 12, 2022) Photo: Jessica Taylor (UK Parliament via AFP)

Dozens of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff are said to have celebrated two locking parties at his official residence ahead of the Queen’s wife, Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

As reported by the “Daily Telegraph” newspaper on Friday night, a total of about 30 people participated. People danced while drinking alcohol. At that time, strict communication and distance rules were used due to corona infection. Due to regulations, the Queen had to sit alone in the church of her Windsor home the next day, where her husband, whom she had married for 73 years, was buried.

The photo of the lonely queen is one of the finest records of the epidemic and has touched the hearts of millions of Britons. Now the anger has increased. “When she’s in mourning, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.” No. 10 », said Angela Rainer, vice president of the largest opposition Labor party. The stench blows from the fish’s head.

“When she was in mourning, no. 10 Angela Rainer, Vice President of the Labor Party

It is the first locked party to come to power in government since 2021. Johnson is already under great pressure for violating Corona rules during the first lockout in May 2020. On Wednesday he confessed and apologized to the British Parliament for attending a garden party at Government Headquarters on Downing Street. At the time, the country was under severe corona lockout and even meetings with more than two people outside were banned.

Due to its proximity to the funeral of the Lord of Edinburgh, it is very popular, and the celebrations now known are very dangerous for Johnson. According to a BBC report, Downing Street did not deny the parties. A spokesman said Johnson’s former communications director James Slack had said goodbye to his staff. She did not go into further details. According to the Telegraph, the second farewell was about the Prime Minister’s personal photographer. The demand for resignation is growing stronger The new report comes at an inopportune time for Johnson. After he apologized, most members of his cabinet publicly pledged their support for him – even though potential heirs like Rishi Sunak were reluctant to do so. Sunak did not speak until eight hours after Johnson’s speech in parliament, saying the prime minister had “rightly apologized” on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Douglas Rose, leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, openly opposed Johnson and, like four Tory MPs, called for his resignation. Johnson’s confidant Jacob Reese-Mock described Rose as “light-weight.” This comment was again criticized as “helpless” by Tory MP Tobias Elwood. Elwood told the radio station on Thursday that he welcomed Johnson’s apology. “But the matter is far from over,” he stressed. The scandal provoked “understandable, real anger.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis expressed an understanding of the “anger” and “frustration” of citizens. He said the head of government’s apology was “very, very honest.”

Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign. Johnson’s position is “intolerable,” said Lisa Nandy, the BBC’s Labor MP. Johnson’s participation in the banquet caused “horror” and “disgust” for survivors of corona deaths who could not say goodbye to their relatives. Nandi asked the police not to dismiss such investigations.

“The matter is far off” Tobias Elwood, Tory MP

First, however, the case will be investigated by government official Sue Gray, who is already leading a multi-party investigation into alleged violations of corona rules in government circles. Johnson said an internal investigation would have to wait before any consequences could be drawn up.

Since the “partygate” allegations became known last month, the prime minister’s approval ratings have plummeted. A new poll, conducted by The Times’ poll agency Yukov, showed a ten per cent lead over Labor Tories – the biggest advantage since 2013. Six out of ten voters believe Johnson should resign.

Boris Johnson’s most bizarre moments: during his appearance, the Prime Minister would often confuse those present. Video: Tamidia

AFP / SDA / aru

Did you find the error?Report now.