23-year-old teacher murdered in Ireland – midnight

1/7 In Ireland, 23-year-old teacher Ashling M. Was assassinated.

2/7 So far no trace of the culprit. Emergency services are looking for that person at full speed. (Icon)







6/7 The young woman is in mourning all over Ireland

7/7 The procession takes place in several towns on Friday. Like the capital Dublin here.

A young teacher mourns in Ireland. 23-year-old Ashling M. * was killed in a crime Wednesday afternoon. While she was jogging, she was attacked by an unidentified person.

A passerby found the teacher seriously injured and called police. But as any help to M was delayed, she died at the scene of the crime. The crime took place in the town of Thullamore in the County Office. “We are all devastated,” the young woman’s mother told the newspaper “Irish Independence”.

Suspicious bike

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with the murder but has been released. It is said that he was no longer suspected. No trace of the culprit yet. Currently there is only one mountain bike. Analysts have published a photo of it. They think it may be the culprit’s own and are now looking for witnesses who have seen it somewhere.

The Irish Minister of Justice has promised that “every evidence” will be provided to the police to catch the killer. A team of more than 50 officers is currently on duty.

“Barbaric Murder”

In the wake of the heinous crime, people across the island on Friday called for awareness. Orla O’Connor, director of Ireland’s National Council for Women, told the BBC News that the brutal murder had caused outrage, tragedy and shock across the country. These awareness programs are conducted to remember the young teacher and to support her family. He added: “We want to put an end to male violence against women.”