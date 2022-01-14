January 14, 2022

23-year-old teacher murdered in Ireland – midnight

    In Ireland, 23-year-old teacher Ashling M. Was assassinated.

    So far no trace of the culprit. Emergency services are looking for that person at full speed. (Icon)

    The young woman is in mourning all over Ireland

    The procession takes place in several towns on Friday. Like the capital Dublin here.

A young teacher mourns in Ireland. 23-year-old Ashling M. * was killed in a crime Wednesday afternoon. While she was jogging, she was attacked by an unidentified person.

A passerby found the teacher seriously injured and called police. But as any help to M was delayed, she died at the scene of the crime. The crime took place in the town of Thullamore in the County Office. “We are all devastated,” the young woman’s mother told the newspaper “Irish Independence”.

