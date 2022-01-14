January 14, 2022

Covit dizziness: Early sign of new corona discovered

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

    Doctors have detected corona symptoms that appear in the early stages of the disease. (Icon)

    They are dizzy. A 35-year-old man in Berlin was found to have a direct link between covit and dizziness attacks. (Icon)

    The cause of dizziness with corona infection is not clear. (Icon)

    Fainting was also seen at the “Long Govt” events.

One (35) comes to the hospital in Berlin. The reason he appeared in the emergency room: dizziness. Reason: Corona! As stated in it “Doctors’ Newspaper” Doctors have linked male impotence to Govt-19 infection.

After several trials and tests, the treating doctors found that the corona infection triggered a man’s circulatory disorders. Doctors also call fainting spells.

