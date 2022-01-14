Covit dizziness: Early sign of new corona discovered

1/5 Doctors have detected corona symptoms that appear in the early stages of the disease. (Icon)

2/5 They are dizzy. A 35-year-old man in Berlin was found to have a direct link between covit and dizziness attacks. (Icon)



4/5 The cause of dizziness with corona infection is not clear. (Icon)

5/5 Fainting was also seen at the “Long Govt” events.

One (35) comes to the hospital in Berlin. The reason he appeared in the emergency room: dizziness. Reason: Corona! As stated in it “Doctors’ Newspaper” Doctors have linked male impotence to Govt-19 infection.

After several trials and tests, the treating doctors found that the corona infection triggered a man’s circulatory disorders. Doctors also call fainting spells.

The reason for the connection is not clear

This link is based on “the regenerative conditions in which the manifestation manifests itself, the clear chronological association of symptoms with SARS-Cove-2 infection, and the absence of structural cardiopulmonary properties.”