Covit dizziness: Early sign of new corona discovered

One (35) comes to the hospital in Berlin. The reason he appeared in the emergency room: dizziness. Reason: Corona! As stated in it “Doctors’ Newspaper” Doctors have linked male impotence to Govt-19 infection.
After several trials and tests, the treating doctors found that the corona infection triggered a man’s circulatory disorders. Doctors also call fainting spells.
The reason for the connection is not clear
This link is based on “the regenerative conditions in which the manifestation manifests itself, the clear chronological association of symptoms with SARS-Cove-2 infection, and the absence of structural cardiopulmonary properties.”
Fainting was also seen at the “Long Govt” events. The cause of the dizziness caused by the corona infection has not yet been definitively clarified. (euc)
More Stories
US-Diplomaten in Genf ledin ‘av Havanna-Syndrome
Hit the US capital – Republican top McCarthy did not want to comment on the attack – News
போலீஸ்si police officers are not in the mood for 2G tests