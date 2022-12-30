Parents dead, children living 55 hours away

An Australian family’s car left the road on Christmas Day, rolled and landed on its roof. Parents are dead. Her children endured the intense heat for more than two days.

Three children survived more than two days in a car crash in suburban Australia. The play made headlines across the country. A reporter from Channel 9 talks about “three little miracles” in the harsh conditions of the Australian outback.

On Christmas Day the family’s vehicle veered off a country lane and rolled onto its roof. The wreckage could not be seen from the road behind thick undergrowth, 9 News reported.

The children had to stay outside for about 55 hours in temperatures above 30 degrees. It was then that the family was found by a relative who was looking for them.

The children were taken to hospital with severe dehydration. The cause of the accident is unknown, as is how he managed to survive the intense heat. A relative says: “No one knows what they did.”

The accident happened near Gondin’s place where the family lived. The community is located 250 kilometers east of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia. (SDA/no)

