The World Health Organization (WHO) warns against viewing booster vaccines as a panacea on the way out of corona infection. At the same time, he speaks out against stimulants for a healthy population because it would make it even more rare for the vaccine to provide the first and second vaccines worldwide.

In Geneva, WHO President Tetros Adanom Caprese said that instead of raising healthy people, countries should reach out to their own country and other parts of the world to be vaccinated. The question of booster vaccines is therefore directly linked to the question of fair vaccine distribution.

The WHO has been warning for months that dangerous viruses could develop in countries where there are not enough vaccines in the population. According to WHO figures, 160 vaccine doses were administered per 100 people in Germany, up from 3.7 in Cameroon, 1.7 in Chaat and 0.29 in Congo.

“If we don’t try to vaccinate those who are not vaccinated, we may not be able to achieve the desired goal,” Tetros said. In the intensive care units of countries that have now begun extensive booster campaigns, there are often those who have not been vaccinated. “People die because they are not vaccinated, not because they are not encouraged,” Tetros said.

Tetros warned that the number of infections would continue to rise due to big celebrations during the holidays. To change the course, it is better to postpone or cancel the celebrations.