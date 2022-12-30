5’500.- for Baltic-Captains, 12’000.- for Swiss-Pilots

Baltic Airline helps the overburdened Swiss with pilots and flight attendants. “This is necessary to stabilize the flight plan and increase planning safety,” says Gloden.

Savings by padding wage, like this The union immediately complainedNo one at Swiss headquarters wants to know anything.

A subsidiary of the larger Lufthansa aims only for higher quality.

The pilot of the Swiss home carrier contradicts this. “A captain at Air Baltic earns between 4,000 and 5,500 euros a month, which is significantly less than ours,” said the respondent.

A Swiss pilot earns around 12,000 francs a month, with salaries rising to 19,000 francs with long-term captains on long-haul Airbus.

The low pay of Air Baltic staff has created havoc not only at the front of the cockpit but also at the back of the cabin, the source said.

Because: Latvians’ monthly wages are half as high as flight attendants under contract with Switzerland.

The insider sees a “violation of the law” regarding the free movement of people in Europe. Local wages can be improved by “importing” cheap labor from the EU region.

Only Switzerland does it, while such a practice would be unthinkable in the EU.

He worked as a pilot for a non-French airline about 5 years ago. At that time, all pilots stationed in Paris were required to speak not only the national language.

On the contrary: his conditions of employment must have been “comparable” to those of Air France.

“We earned 75 percent of Air France wages, twice as much as pilots in our airline country.”

It’s, “We all worked for the same boss”. “France is not as naive as Switzerland.”

In Switzerland they try to stack less.

“For the current winter flight schedule, Air Baltic operates six Airbus A220-300 aircraft on behalf of SWISS as part of a wet lease agreement,” the spokesperson said.

To a manageable extent. So what’s the point of theatre?