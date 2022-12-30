December 30, 2022

Serbia lifts blockade on Kosovo border crossing

Terence Abbott 27 mins ago 2 min read

Amid escalating conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, a solution to the roadblocks is emerging. President Aleksandar Vucic announced Thursday morning that the Serbs would begin removing the blockade.

Amid escalating conflict in the Balkans between Serbia and Kosovo, the Serbs lifted a 19-day road blockade on Thursday.

Kosovo police confirmed the reopening of the border crossing. The government in Pristina closed it on Wednesday in response to increased barricades on the Serbian side.

