May 10, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Now Putin’s campaigners are backing down

Terence Abbott 46 mins ago 3 min read

Contrary to initial fears, Putin kept the ball flat during his victory day speech. Failing to comply with the declaration of war Some have described his speech on Monday as a “retreat speech.”. There was speculation that Putin would like to focus only on Donbass in the future.

Although the Kremlin advanced in the East with all its might at Easter, its major offensive is now faltering. Even Putin’s most loyal aides can hardly ignore the scale of the Russian military’s defeats in Ukraine. This is what the British say “Daily Mail.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Refusal to obey the orders of the Russian military +++ Above all the civilians in the iron industry in Mariupol.

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

History of NATO – NATO – Russia’s Enemy and Security of the West – News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

War in Ukraine – Russia Celebrates “Victory Day” +++ Putin Praises Armed Forces – News

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Now Putin’s campaigners are backing down

46 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Refusal to obey the orders of the Russian military +++ Above all the civilians in the iron industry in Mariupol.

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

History of NATO – NATO – Russia’s Enemy and Security of the West – News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

War in Ukraine – Russia Celebrates “Victory Day” +++ Putin Praises Armed Forces – News

1 day ago Terence Abbott