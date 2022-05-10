Now Putin’s campaigners are backing down

Contrary to initial fears, Putin kept the ball flat during his victory day speech. Failing to comply with the declaration of war Some have described his speech on Monday as a “retreat speech.”. There was speculation that Putin would like to focus only on Donbass in the future.

Although the Kremlin advanced in the East with all its might at Easter, its major offensive is now faltering. Even Putin’s most loyal aides can hardly ignore the scale of the Russian military’s defeats in Ukraine. This is what the British say “Daily Mail.

Putin’s action is “shamelessly indecisive”

Alexander Sladkov, 56, a war correspondent and Putin’s campaigner, called the Kremlin’s special military operation “shameful instability.” He said this in a video that spread on social media on Monday.

Russian troops were unable to disperse Ukrainian forces. Accordingly, the two forces are now fighting “one on one” – the Russians are no longer more than the Ukrainians. In addition, Russian troops will make “a record that really should be routine.” The shortage of equipment is also massive. Half eternity had passed before the weapons reached the troops.

Slotkov is generally known for publishing pro-Kremlin content on social media. In his video, he harshly criticizes Russian tactics – not as lonely as the newspaper continues.

According to a senior US official who wanted to remain anonymous in the “Daily Mail”, some Russian officials would even ignore military orders. In addition, US officials confirm that Russia has not made any progress on the Donbass in recent days and continues to face relentless opposition from the Ukrainians.

Russian troops have no reserves

Former Russian Colonel Mikhail Kodaryonok finds hops and malt already lost. Russia fears that the general mobilization will not help – Russia does not have the equipment and manpower to set up new military units. “We have no stock,” Kodarionok said.

Russian television presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, 58, takes the same line: Russian troops cannot buy drones. Very few were created, and even the existing ones take longer to go to war. “Try to bring something to Donbass,” he said. In Lviv it is even easier to import weapons through Ukrainian customs.

Ukraine records higher regional gains than Russia

The change in the tone of the campaign was a blow to the Kremlin. After all, it is the state media in general that speaks of the strength of the Russian armed forces and shows Putin’s leadership strongly and firmly.

For more than two months on the field, Russian troops have not yet achieved significant victories, and the front of Putin’s “special military operation” is beginning to crumble.

The attack on Kiev alone does not have to stop. Despite being besieged for several weeks, the port city of Mariupol had not yet been captured. Although Russian commanders announced that they would take the Black Sea coast as one of their main targets, there was no progress in the direction of Mikholev or Odessa. In contrast, the Ukrainian armed forces were able to win most of the regional gains. (dzc)