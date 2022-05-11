May 11, 2022

Corona and hepatitis: adenoviruses under suspicion

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Meanwhile, the WHO said on Tuesday that 348 cases of the unknown disease had been reported in 20 countries. More than 160 of these have been reported in the UK alone. 70 cases from 13 countries have not yet been finally classified. So the leading hypothesis for the cause is adenoviruses.

Hepatitis is a rare form of hepatitis in healthy children. Recently, the number of mysterious hepatitis cases in children has increased worldwide. The WHO was first notified of cases of unexplained hepatitis in Scotland in early April. According to the United States, it is now investigating more than a hundred cases in which five children died. In some cases, liver transplant surgery may be necessary.

