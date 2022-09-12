Sharp criticism of Putin after celebrations in Moscow over Ukraine war

1/14 In Moscow, thousands celebrated the city’s 875th anniversary on Saturday.

On Saturday, people in Moscow celebrated the 875th anniversary of the capital of Russia. with fireworks and musical performances. Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) made a televised speech and met with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (64) to visit the new International Sambo and Boxing Center together.

At the same time, the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv is celebrating its victory with its counteroffensive. and pushed back the Russian troops.

‘This is a treacherous policy’

So the celebrations in Moscow are displeasing to many in Russia. The focus should be on the battle, not on the fireworks — hence the tone. On Twitter and Telegram they write: “Now is not the right time for celebrations and fireworks. It is very bad that the government does not understand it.

Another angry comment said: “Moscow is celebrating and people are fighting without protective vests. No money for equipment, thermal imaging cameras, drones, but why money for celebrations? This is simply a traitorous policy. They are killing people just like Ugro-fascists! Both countries are ruled by idiots!”

A man says: “You should have taken better care of the problem in reality.” The city was one of the areas recaptured by the Ukrainians.

“All thoughts are with our players”

Politicians also disagreed with the Kremlin’s decisions. Sergei Mironov, 69, head of the otherwise pro-Kremlin Fair Russia party, wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon: “Fireworks planned for tonight to mark Moscow’s 875th anniversary must be cancelled! It will be a tribute to those on the frontlines today! Gun salutes must be postponed until victory over the Nazis. Ukraine’s Until complete liberation. There is still a long way to go.”

Even Putin’s chief propagandist Margarita Simonyan (42) shares the following lines in Telegram on Saturday: “All thoughts are with our soldiers. (…) Moscow was decorated festively for City Day today. But I don’t feel joy. I can’t do it.”

It was their decision that other concerts were held and celebrated, writes Simonchan, to the soldiers. “My desire is to be with you, not physically, but spiritually. And millions of other Russians are with you. I want you to feel our support. Our love. Our hope. (…) Support for Russian soldiers is like it is now. You should know that never was stronger.

Ferris wheel website hacked

War losses were not an issue for Vladimir Putin over the weekend. Instead, he opened the Ferris wheel “The Sun of Moscow”, which had to be closed a day later – for technical reasons, as they say.

As if that wasn’t enough, strangers calling themselves patriotic hackers hacked the Ferris Wheel’s website on Sunday evening. “XakNet” and “KillNet” groups demanded to “stop the bloody Moscow Ferris wheel”. Description: “When our men are dying on the front, we find it totally inappropriate for degenerate liberal intellectuals to fire a salute in our nation’s capital,” Anonymous wrote. The command staff accuses them of abandoning their own soldiers in Izyum, Balakliya and Kupyansk.

The hackers demand that the generals please go to war themselves and prove themselves in the trenches. On the other hand, Sergey Skoiku (67) is to be fired immediately. Anonymous hackers slammed the defense minister as a “Tschurka pensioner” who should “go back to the tundra”. Surga is a derogatory and offensive term used to describe people from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The current situation at the front puts Putin under more pressure. But even on Monday, the government is acting as if everything is fine. “The special military operation is ongoing and will continue until the initially set goals are achieved,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov (54) told Radio Mayak. Asked how Putin reacted to news of his own troop withdrawal from the Kharkiv region, Peskov said Russia’s president would be kept informed of all military developments. (Male)