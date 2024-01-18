Exile to Rwanda: British PM escapes defeat

In the British House of Commons on Wednesday evening, 320 MPs voted to allow the deportation of migrants to Rwanda. This meant Prime Minister Rishi Sunak avoided defeat.

1 / 3 Great Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak passed the law despite great opposition. AFP One of his opponents, Jeremy Corbyn from the Labor Party, took a stand against the bill. Imago/Stella Images Many citizens expressed their displeasure with this law. Imago/Stella Images

In the evening the British House of Commons approved the draft legislation for deportation to Rwanda.

In doing so, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won against opposition within his own party.

An earlier version of the law was declared untenable by the Supreme Court.

Great Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has triumphed over internal party opposition in a row over his country's asylum policy. A new law aimed at enabling deportations to East Africa's Rwanda won the necessary votes in parliament on Wednesday evening. 320 people voted in favor of the bill and 276 people voted against it.

The British government wants to deport to Rwanda those who enter the country without the necessary documents, regardless of their origin. They should seek refuge there; There are no plans to return to Great Britain.

Rwanda should be declared a safe third country

The Supreme Court of Great Britain previously criticized this as unacceptable. The government now wants to declare the East African state, which critics accuse of human rights abuses, a legally safe third country. This is intended to prevent as much judicial review of planned deportations as possible.

This was not enough for the right wing of Sunak's Conservative Party; Some wanted to make appeals to international courts impossible. Moderate forces in the party rejected this – for fear of violating international agreements. In the next step, the law will now go to the British House of Lords, the second chamber of the legislative process.

Don't miss out on more news Stay up to date with your favorite topics and never miss any news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important stuff, short and concise, straight to your inbox every day.

( (Eve/DPA) )