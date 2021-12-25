New highs for corona infection in Great Britain and France

In the run-up to Christmas, many European countries are setting new heights for corona infection. But it looks bad when admitted to the hospital.
- The omigran variant of the corona virus is spreading more and more in Europe.
- There are more than 122,000 new infections in 24 hours in Great Britain alone.
On Christmas Eve Great Britain reported And a new peak in the number of new corona infections being recorded daily in France. In Great Britain, step Government Within 24 hours, 122,186 new infections were reported – 2,000 more than the previous day. In France, 94,124 new infections were reported in a single day.
In Great Britain, the number of infections has been rising for several days. Mortality is on the rise and, on the other hand, less dramatic Acute course of the disease.
The British Health Commission UKHSA said on Thursday that the risk of being hospitalized after an infection with the Omikron variant is 50 to 70 percent lower than in the Delta variant, according to recent studies. At the same time, however, the authority warned against making decisions considering the rare data situation.
UKHSA boss Jenny Harris said BBC Friday, Preliminary Information A “glow of hope Christmas. But it was too soon to clarify everything about the “serious threat”.
Two studies were released on Wednesday in Great Britain, indicating that corona infections of the omigran variant are less frequently hospitalized than the delta variant. Preliminary study results confirmed earlier findings from South Africa, where the Omigron variant was first discovered. However, due to the high infection rate in Omikron, experts warn against overconfidence.
