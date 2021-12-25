December 25, 2021

“People do not die from vaccination”

    In an interview with Candace Owens, Donald Trump spoke in support of the corona vaccine.

    “People who get very sick and have to go to the hospital are not vaccinated,” Trump said.

    “Vaccination is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” he said.

    Trump stressed that the vaccine protects against the harsh course.

Former US President Donald Trump has caused a stir on the internet! But this time it surprised many positively. The 75-year-old spoke in support of the corona vaccine in an interview with right-wing conservative commentator Candace Owens. “Vaccination is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” he said. Trump found his merit that the material was created “within nine months instead of the usual five to twelve years.”

Meanwhile, the evaluator said more people have died since getting the vaccine, which raises the question of safety for many. Trump immediately interrupted them. “The vaccine works, but some people don’t take it,” he clarified. “People who get very sick and have to go to the hospital are not vaccinated.”

