“People do not die from vaccination”

Former US President Donald Trump has caused a stir on the internet! But this time it surprised many positively. The 75-year-old spoke in support of the corona vaccine in an interview with right-wing conservative commentator Candace Owens. “Vaccination is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” he said. Trump found his merit that the material was created “within nine months instead of the usual five to twelve years.”

Meanwhile, the evaluator said more people have died since getting the vaccine, which raises the question of safety for many. Trump immediately interrupted them. “The vaccine works, but some people don’t take it,” he clarified. “People who get very sick and have to go to the hospital are not vaccinated.”

Trump has no faith in compulsory vaccination. That should be everyone’s choice, he said. At the same time, the former president stressed the importance of the vaccine. “When you get vaccinated, you are protected. The results are very good.” If you get infected anyway, “in a very mild form,” the former president said. “People do not die when they are vaccinated.”

Excitement for boosters

Trump routinely publishes headlines with questionable statements about the corona infection. At the onset of the infection, for example, he recommended injecting disinfectants into people, and also spoke out against masks. A few months later, when this number peaked in the United States, he made a U-turn.

Many Donald Trump fans are strongly opposed to the vaccine. It is questionable whether they will thank him for his statement and reconsider it. Trump recently revealed that he was inspired by an American show. There were poses within our own teams.

