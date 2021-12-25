After the acid attack: In Turkey the woman married the man who persecuted her

“If I can not get you, no one can get you!” With these words, Qasim Ocean Celtic (23) threw acid in the face of his ex-girlfriend Perbin Osek (20). The young woman was 18 years old at the time of the attack. Its effects are still evident on her skin today.
She is blind in one eye and only 30 percent in the other. Her appearance was also distorted by the attack. Celtic was reported and arrested – for which he was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.
The ex-boyfriend wrote love letters to her from prison
Emphasis is placed on “must have” because: changes in the law and measures taken to combat the corona virus have greatly reduced human imprisonment.GlassReport. He has already been released on parole today.
Incredible: Shortly after Celtic’s release, he proposed to his ex – girlfriend Ossek. And what was that young woman doing? She forgave the man who had persecuted her, accepted the offer, and married him without the blessing of her family. While the offender was still in prison, he allegedly wrote love letters to his ex-boyfriend and apologized to her.
His father, Yasser Osek, was not happy with the way things were going. “She got married without us knowing. I fought for them for many years and now it is in vain, ”he was quoted as saying in the newspaper. Meanwhile, zek promises: “We love each other so much”. (chs)
