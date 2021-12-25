After the acid attack: In Turkey the woman married the man who persecuted her

1/6 When she was 18, her ex-boyfriend threw acid on her.

2/6 Perfin Osek still suffers from the effects of the attack.





5/6 One eye is blind to the teenager.

6/6 Her father was disappointed because she had “fought” for him for so many years.

“If I can not get you, no one can get you!” With these words, Qasim Ocean Celtic (23) threw acid in the face of his ex-girlfriend Perbin Osek (20). The young woman was 18 years old at the time of the attack. Its effects are still evident on her skin today.

She is blind in one eye and only 30 percent in the other. Her appearance was also distorted by the attack. Celtic was reported and arrested – for which he was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.

The ex-boyfriend wrote love letters to her from prison

Emphasis is placed on “must have” because: changes in the law and measures taken to combat the corona virus have greatly reduced human imprisonment.GlassReport. He has already been released on parole today.

Incredible: Shortly after Celtic’s release, he proposed to his ex – girlfriend Ossek. And what was that young woman doing? She forgave the man who had persecuted her, accepted the offer, and married him without the blessing of her family. While the offender was still in prison, he allegedly wrote love letters to his ex-boyfriend and apologized to her.