December 24, 2022

Moscow is preparing to attack Ukraine in Belarus

Terence Abbott 31 mins ago 2 min read

Lukashenko denies it, but…

Moscow is preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine from Belarus

Belarus is not yet officially involved in the war in Ukraine. But there are growing signs that Russia’s ally will soon intervene.

1/4

Is Belarus Intervening in Russia’s War Against Ukraine?

According to the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) in Belarus, Russia continues to build the conditions for an attack on northern Ukraine. Ukraine’s military also announced on Saturday that Russia had moved battalions there. ISW experts said such an attack is still unlikely. But he is possible. And risk should be taken seriously. The establishment of a field hospital was seen as a sign that Russia might attack from there.

“Field hospitals are not necessary for training and may be indicative of preparation for combat operations,” ISW said. A sign of this was the establishment of these military hospitals in Belarus at the beginning of the year – immediately before the start of the great Russian invasion. In Belarus, ruler Alexander Lukashenko (68), who is politically and financially dependent on Moscow, has made his military bases for attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine views Belarus as a belligerent party.

