Moscow is preparing to attack Ukraine in Belarus

Belarus is not yet officially involved in the war in Ukraine. But there are growing signs that Russia’s ally will soon intervene.

According to the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) in Belarus, Russia continues to build the conditions for an attack on northern Ukraine. Ukraine’s military also announced on Saturday that Russia had moved battalions there. ISW experts said such an attack is still unlikely. But he is possible. And risk should be taken seriously. The establishment of a field hospital was seen as a sign that Russia might attack from there.

“Field hospitals are not necessary for training and may be indicative of preparation for combat operations,” ISW said. A sign of this was the establishment of these military hospitals in Belarus at the beginning of the year – immediately before the start of the great Russian invasion. In Belarus, ruler Alexander Lukashenko (68), who is politically and financially dependent on Moscow, has made his military bases for attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine views Belarus as a belligerent party.

On the other hand, Lukashenko, who arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a new visit, insists that he is not taking part in the war. Lukashenko and Putin will meet on December 26-27 for another informal Commonwealth of Nations (CIS) summit. The Union of States of the Former Soviet Republics emerged 30 years ago after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The end of this month also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Union.

Is the Belarus move a scam?

The US agency considers the deployment of Russian troops in Belarus a diversionary ploy. A sabotage attack is also possible to distract the Ukrainian armed forces from their defenses in the Donbass. It has been suggested that Russia may use it to distract Ukrainian troops from an attack in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region or elsewhere.

Kyrillo Budanov, 36, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said on Friday that Russia’s actions in Belarus could be part of a false propaganda. Ukraine can defend its northern border. Even in Bagmut, the currently most heavily contested city in the Donbass, Ukrainian armed forces are capable of repelling large numbers of Russian attacks, it said. (SDA/chs)